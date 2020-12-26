Wearing a mask, for me, is an act of love. It shows that you care about your friends, family, and neighbors. We know it works and is the easiest thing we can all do to protect each other.

We are such a tight-knit community, and it baffles me as to why I see maybe only 50% of people with masks on, so I felt it was my duty as a graphic designer with the ability to spread the word to design a campaign emphasizing why we should care. I used pictures of everyday people that look like us, and added a layer covering their nose and mouth with the tagline “Wear it For Me.” I shared my designs with the Key Biscayne Foundation, the Islander News and the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, who immediately jumped on board and showed their support by allowing me to add their logos to the campaign.

The baseless excuses for not wearing a mask confound me. In every other state in this country, joggers, cyclists and other athletes all wear masks. I personally have asthma and have had no issues while wearing a mask everywhere in public.

Let’s all do the right thing and wear a mask in public. The vaccine is on the way, and in another 6 months, this will all be over. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Wearing a mask is such a small and easy gesture we can all do to protect each other. Let’s finish this strong, and be the only city in Florida where the cases have gone down.

We’re all in this together!

Thank you,

Karen Levison