At 12:19 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service were tracking a gusty shower over Key Biscayne, moving west at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this shower.

In addition to Key Biscayne, other locations impacted include Virginia Key, City of Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall and University of Miami.

Torrential rainfall is accompanying this shower, leading to localized flooding.

Source. US National Weather Service