Wednesday’s rain deluge was a “1-in-1,000 chance” event, as flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday

After Wednesday, when the equivalent a month’s worth of rain in Fort Lauderdale fell in just one hour, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami is maintaining a Flood Watch in effect for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties as more rain is expected Thursday afternoon.

The NSW says with the grounds saturated from the recent rain; flooding will be likely.

Ana Torres-Vazquez with the NWS in Miami told CNN that “This amount of rain in a 24-hour period is incredibly rare for South Florida.”

She told CNN that 20 to 25 inches is similar to what the area can receive with a high-end hurricane over more than a day. Fort Lauderdale’s average rainfall for April is 3 inches and it’s been nearly 25 years since the city totaled 20 inches of rain in an entire month, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, the NWS confirmed that up to 26 inches of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale with the bulk falling in seven hours.

Shawn Bhatti, meteorologist with the NWS in Miami called it an unprecedented event,” telling the South Florida Sun Sentinel that preliminary data on Thursday showed that pockets of Fort Lauderdale, saw 20 to 25.91 inches Wednesday, with the Broward Metro area seeing 10 to 15 inches of rain, the newspaper reported.

The Sun Sentinel report said the 24-hour totals “have a 1-in-500 chance of happening in any given year, and the six-hour totals have a 1-in-1,000 chance of happening in any given year.”

Key Biscayne appears to have been spared the worst and the forecast for the remainder of Thursday calls for mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance rains and thunderstorms, with some storms possibly producing heavy rain and south winds of 10 mph.

It appears Saturday will be the best day, with a sunny forecast. For the Key Biscayne weather forecast for the remainder of the week, click here.