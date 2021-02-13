Fishing in the Key Biscayne area is looking good for this upcoming weekend. Winds are forecasted to be in the 10 to 15 knot range allowing most fishermen a great opportunity at some comfortable conditions to fish for whatever fish species you want. In the evening outgoing tides shrimp have been running.

Along the sea wall at Cape Florida, anglers fishing with live shrimp on the bottom are catching snapper, jack crevalles, bluerunners and grunts. By using a Cajun Thunder float and fishing a live shrimp attached to a Mustad long shank 1/0 hook you add the possibilities of hooking up with a nice Spanish mackerel, bluefish, and pompano.

At Government Cut, tarpon are feeding hard on the bay shrimp that are riding the outgoing tide from the bay into the ocean. A large live shrimp drifted with the tide near the surface is your best bet at getting a solid hookup from a giant tarpon. Add some weight to that rig and you stand a good chance of getting some snook, snapper, and permit bites. You could use a 1/2 ounce Hookup lure jig head and a large live shrimp instead of the weight.

On the offshore side, grab some frisky live pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoo or goggle eye jacks and head out to the outer reef. Set up in depths of 200 to 300 feet of water and fish the live baits either under a kite or free lined. Let the wind push you inshore and when you hit the rocky reef in about 60 to 70 feet of water pull your bait in and make another drift.

Once you start getting strikes check your depth and then concentrate your efforts in that depth. Sailfish, kingfish, Spanish and cero mackerel, bonitos, blackfin tuna, barracudas and sharks are being caught almost everyday.

In the Gulfstream waters, dolphin fish have been caught by anglers trolling rigged ballyhoo. There has been scattered weeds and a few pieces of floating debris out there. Keep your eye out for birds that might help you locate the fish. Swordfishing has been good in 1800 feet of water.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.