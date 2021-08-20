Key Biscayne Community Church Day School is extremely excited to begin our 2021-22 school year. We hope that everyone had a fun filled relaxing summer. We are thrilled to be part of a team that wants to achieve great things and to see that your child’s learning experience at KBCC Day School is a successful and happy one. Our talented faculty brings a diverse set of approaches to instruction using STEAM instruction.

Our school offers the opportunity for children from walking toddlers through Pre K-4. At KBCC Day School, we have a hands on approach to learning using sensory, play and real life experiences to enhance the learning process.

In addition to our balanced academic curriculum which includes language, math, science, reading, writing and a spiritual component, we have specials with certified instructors in Physical Education, Yoga, Music, Art, and Chapel. We have an in-house chef preparing healthy lunches and snacks for our kids to enjoy. We also invite community helpers to promote a better understanding of our world and how they help.

We have a unique Art in the Park exhibit where all classes create and learn about a specialized theme. The kids construct an amazing museum of artistic sculptures, paintings, and building items specific to the theme using recycled materials. The teachers display the creative items in our exhibit and we invite the parents to explore our museum of talent and have a picnic in our park socializing with each other.

The children are also taught about planting and growing organic fruits and vegetables in our garden and are encouraged to eat healthy with our “Today I ate a Rainbow” activity. Parents help set up stations of fruits/vegetables in the colors of the rainbow for the kids to enjoy.

The after school enrichment program includes activities in Music, Art, Cheerleading, Salsa/Flamenco Dancing, Soccer, Gymnastics, Ballet and Jiu-Jitsu.