“Welcome to Key Biscayne!”

With those words, Mayor Mike Davey introduced new Village Manager Steve Williamson, just moments after Council members Thursday evening unanimously voted to pass the resolution of his hiring. Williamson is expected to begin his duties Monday.

“What an honor it is to be standing in front of you,” said Williamson, who “gratefully and humbly” accepted the position as just a couple of residents, several village employees and the former mayor of Coral Gables stood inside the Village Council Chambers.

Thursday night’s special Village Council meeting was the first to allow a limited number of the public into the Chambers since last March, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Council members who were physically present were separated by plexiglass partitions, wearing masks.

Williamson replaces Andrea Agha, who announced her resignation last September.

Vice Mayor Ed London negotiated the deal with Williamson, who was named Village Manager on April 15. But the entire process of narrowing a long list of 52 candidates took nearly six months.

Williamson, owner of BEST Solutions Consulting Group in Miami, previously was the Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami.

Thursday night, he thanked council members for helping him “understand what is important to Key Biscayne.” He said working together with everyone will be a key to building a thriving community.

Williamson told the Islander News last month he wants the people to be heard. “In the end, it is their Village, and they should be a part of setting the course for its future.”

His primary concerns include sea level rise and flooding; and how to promote safer traffic patterns and signage for vehicles, bicycles, golf carts and pedestrians.

Among the topics he hoped to handle quickly were moving forward with the 530 Crandon Park area; incorporating Harbor Park into the stormwater system; and enhancing appearances to not only residential areas but to schools, churches and businesses as well.

Contract terms were approved last week by Council members. Williamson’s starting salary will be $195,000 with the fully loaded costs to the Village running $234,915.

Benefits include four weeks of vacation, three weeks of sick leave, $250 a month for car expenses, a retirement plan, and a termination notice of “90 days from him and no more than 90 days from us,” London said, regardless of a three-year deal.

Police Chief Charles Press had been serving as Interim Manager as well as maintaining the role he’s had for 16 years.

“I know he’s anxious to get (entirely) back in his role as Police Chief. He really did an amazing job,” said Council member Allison McCormick, bringing up highlights that included the purchase of a new fire truck and “finally getting moving” on the 530 Crandon Park development, while he still led the police force.

Council member Frank Caplan said much of the credit to Press goes for the “less visible things” people saw and “the way the administration kept humming.”

Council member Brett Moss said Press did a “wonderful job. Thank you for keeping us all moving forward.”

Luis Lauredo, a charter member of the incorporated city who is serving his first term on the Village Council, said most of the people in the community are grateful for Press’ dual roles during these “six or seven difficult months.”

He also turned to Williamson and said the local government aims “to be small, to be efficient and to be nice ... Key Biscayne Nice,” Lauredo said. “This is the best place to live, but also the best place to work.

“Now take us to the next level.”

Putting Mayor and council on notice

Only one resident spoke during the Public Comments section at Thursday’s meeting and it’s a topic that may heat up conversation.

Alejandro Serrano challenged Key Biscayne’s leaders to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ edict this week, when he chose to invalidate or suspend all remaining emergency orders relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. Serrano wants to allow complete access to all Village recreation areas, and indoor and outdoor spaces, and the removal of all Covid-related signage, along with restrictions for all Village employees.

Serrano said not abiding by DeSantis’ wishes would be “in direct violation of the Governor’s orders 21-101 and 21-102.”

Grocery store giant Publix, for one, and several school districts responded by saying they will not drop mask mandates as of yet, despite the orders.

“We’ll see where we go from here,” Mayor Davey said.