Western Union to close Cuba operations

South Florida-based Cubans who send money to their families in Cuba will face a tough challenge as money transfer company Western Union announced it was closing its offices in Cuba following new sanctions implemented by the US government, preventing the company from working with Fincimex, a financial company run by the island's military.

Western Union had over 400 offices on the island and offered a popular service through which thousands of Cubans in South Florida send money to their relatives.

The measures announced late last week, are due to go into effect on November 27.

An estimated $3.8 billion in remittances was sent by Cubans abroad to the island in 2017. Experts estimate that a third or even half of this money goes through informal channels, through “mulas” — people who travel to Cuba to carry money and other items.