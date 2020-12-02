Imagine you are 96 years old. Are you at home on a Wednesday afternoon, sitting in a cozy chair watching an old movie? Or maybe you are tucked up in bed reading, or taking a little snooze.

Not Joan Mueller, a member of the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary.

On a recent Wednesday, she was at a Veteran’s Day luncheon at the Coral Reef Yacht Club, being honored along with other area veterans.

Joan is a WWII veteran, having joined the Women’s Navy Reserves (WAVES) in 1944, shortly after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Public Law 689 creating the WAVES. Joan, whose two brothers served in the military (Marines and Army), decided to follow in their footsteps.

When she joined the Navy, Joan was among thousands of women who felt the call of duty in a world on the brink of war. She trained at Lakehurst Naval Air Station, then taking assignments in Hawaii, NAS Melbourne and NAS Banana River. Joan was among the first women allowed to serve overseas.

Being a college graduate upon entering the Navy, Joan was offered the chance to attend Officer’s Candidate School, but she turned it down. Asked why, Joan said, with a spark in her voice: “I didn’t want some desk job. I wanted to do something physical. Really do something!”

From the start, she was put to the test. She packed parachutes, holding the rank of PR3C, or Parachute Rigger, 3rd Class.

Life as a Navy “parachute rigger” entailed working with a male co-worker and painstakingly folding and refolding huge parachutes up and down a very long table.

Joan said she was proud that she and her partner could “inspect and pack a chute in three minutes.”

They were using silk when she first started, but it was soon discovered that any kind of rust spot on the chute would eat away a hole in it. So the Navy switched to nylon, which was a new material at the time, but much stronger.

Everyone on the chute-packing line wore light blue overalls. “What they lacked in elegance, they made up for in practicality with lots and lots of pockets,” Joan said.

“Once I remember after being in that uniform all day,” she recalled, “I wanted to still feel more like a lady, so I asked my mother to send me my black silk nightgown.”

“It helped a little!” she said with a laugh.

Joan was discharged from the Navy in January of 1946. As a civilian, she was sent by the War Department to Yokohama, Japan. After an assignment in Seoul, Korea, she returned to Hawaii, where Joan met her first husband, Commander Ralph Swearingen, in Hawaii. He had retired from the military and was working as the personal assistant to Doris Duke. He ran Mrs. Dukes’ five-acre estate in Hawaii, called “Shangri-La.” Duke was once called the “richest woman in the world” by Vanity Fair magazine.

With the end of WWII, Joan decided to end her Navy career after three years. She and her husband moved to Puerto Rico. Sadly, after several years together, Swearingen died of a heart attack. Joan returned to New Jersey, where she had grown up.

In New Jersey, Joan worked in a department store. In the early 1950s at a wedding reception, Joan met Frederick Mueller, who would eventually become her next husband. Mueller, a German native, had immigrated to America. Later, he enlisted and served as a radio intercept officer and gunner in both B-24 and B-17 bombers during WWII.

Joan and Mueller were married in 1954, moved to Florida, and began a family the next year with the birth of their daughter, Melissa. Melissa now lives in North Carolina and has given Joan three grandchildren: Veronica, Lydia and Garrett. Joan also has two sons, Frederick and Mark.

Mueller was an art dealer and owned a Miami Beach gallery for almost 25 years. The couple traveled extensively in Europe, collecting art for the gallery, but they also enjoyed the many cultural offerings in South Florida.

Joan said that when she was younger, her family would come to West Palm every winter, and that is how she was drawn to the area as an adult.

Joan now lives in Miami Shores with her son Frederick (Fritz), who recently moved in to be Joan’s full-time caregiver. Fritz said the COVID epidemic has drastically altered Joan’s life:

“It has been really tough on her to have such limited social interactions. She has only been to a few major events, like the Veteran’s Day luncheon, since March. We have to be so careful with her advanced years.”

Over the years, Joan has been active in several area women’s clubs and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her hobbies have included gardening and sailing with the ladies sailing group at the Coral Reef Yacht Club.

She has also been a long-time American Legion member, attending most of Key Biscayne legion’s meetings and events, and participating in many projects.

There was one project from the 1980s of which Joan said she is especially proud.

“There used to be a World War II Memorial in a crossroad, right out in the streets in Miami Shores, and a car accident destroyed it,” she recalled. Joan started and ran the project to replace the memorial.

But instead of putting a new one in the same location, where it would be susceptible to damage, it became a park: The World War II Memorial Park in Miami Shores.

Barbara Dawn Cromartie, president of the Key Biscayne American Legion Auxiliary, was thrilled that Joan received recognition. At a time when numbers of American Legion members are dwindling, recognizing such a long standing member is important.

“There are so many posts being threatened with closure due to lack of membership. Many of the posts are like ours. We have two groups of veterans: the elderly, who don’t really have the energy to run and hold events; and the younger ones, who have families with young children and work schedules who don’t have the time.”

We know there are many veterans in the area,” she continued. “We sure wish they would join their local legion post.”

Joan echoes Cromartie’s concern about the legion, and she also believes women should step up more, in general. In 2019, during a private tour of the guided missile cruiser USS Hue City, she was captured on a Department of Defense video saying, “I would expect women to serve. We are a lot more capable than people think.”

Recently recalling her barrier-breaking entry into the Navy, Joan said she feels privileged to have been among the first women accepted. She is also proud she helped pave the way for women to serve. “I’m just sorry I never got to jump out of an airplane and try one of the parachutes I packed!”

For more about the history of the WAVES visit the National Women’s History Museum’s website - click here.