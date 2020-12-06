What exercise burns the most calories?

The beaches and island feel provides Key Biscayne residents an opportunity to enjoy an active lifestyle. From biking, to brisk walk on the beach or jogging, to exercise gyms like Code of Life or RDCA Academy of Martial Arts who offer structured quality programs, islanders enjoy a myriad of options when it comes to staying active and fit.

If your motivation of burning a ton of calories during a workout motivates you, how can you be sure you are accurately tracking your calorie burn?

While sweat and effort are two ways to tell if you're challenging yourself, the only true way to gauge caloric-burn is with an accurate heart rate monitor that takes into account your personal factors.

You may choose a fancy heart rate monitor or other fitness tracker. The website cnet.com has a list of the Best fitness trackers for 2020. Click here.

Even with the help of a tracker, it's still good to have an idea of how many calories the most common exercises.

Below are some estimates for many popular activities. The estimates are based on the American Council on Exercise Physical Activity Calorie Counter calculator, and assumed a person weighing 175 lbs.

Running / jogging burns 277 calories per 30 minutes. Running at even a slow pace burns a lot of calories for 30 minutes, putting it at the top of the list of workouts that burn the most calories. To increase the calorie burn, increase the intensity or add in sprint intervals.

Jump rope (fast pace) burns 158 calories per 10 minutes. Let out your inner kid and take up jump rope for a surprisingly fast way to burn a ton of calories.

Walking at a brisk pace (3.5 mph) burns 150 calories for 30 minutes. Walking is the most simple and accessible form of exercise.

Stretching / Hatha yoga burns 99 calories per 30 minutes. While stretching or restorative yoga may not burn a ton of calories, it provides enhanced mobility, flexibility, recovery and tension relief.

Other activities calorie burn count:

- Swimming / casual – 277 calories for 30 minutes.

- Golfing / with cart – 138 calories for 30 minutes.

- Aerobic dance / moderate. 257 calories for 30 minutes.

- Cycling / 5.5 miles – 158 calories for 30 minutes.

- Kayaking – 198 calories for 30 minutes.

The American Council on Exercise (ACE) offer a number of free tools and calculators to help you determine everything from your body mass index (BMI) to your target heart rate zone. Click here to access the calculators.