Most Key Biscayners routinely take I-95 to get back to the island without giving it much thought, other than the usual “where did all these cars come from” comment, and realizing that a slow highway loaded with cars when you’re in a hurry causes significance stress.

Well, a new survey named I-95 in Miami as “America’s most stressful road.”

The website arrived at this conclusion by tracking tweets by drivers on I-95 – probably while parked in traffic – and 86.96% of tweets mention “traffic on this road exhibiting signs of stress.”

The survey, published on the website fleetlogging.com and titled “The Cities Where Traffic Causes the Most Stress” analyzed close to 60,000 tweets containing the word “traffic” - using a tool called TensiStrength which estimates the strength of stress and relaxation expressed in short texts - to identify the roads, cities, and states that cause the most stress in the UK and US.

The website refers to other studies that show commuting during rush hour causes your blood pressure to rise, but again, we already know that!

In addition to crowning I-95 in Miami as the nation’s most stressful road, other findings include naming Lubbock, Texas as the city with the most stressed drivers in the US and Rhode Island is the US state with “the highest density of stressed traffic-themed tweets.”

Utah has the lowest traffic stress in the U.S.

For the complete survey results, click here and please, never tweet while driving!