What’s up? Hackers at work trying to scam WhatsApp account users

Versión en español

Hacker groups have infiltrated WhatsApp accounts and are acting on behalf of app users, even trying to obtain money from others, a problem that has led many Key Biscayners to report the efforts to the app developers and alert you in chats so that others are alert.

Apparently, a recent change in WhatsApp policies allowed hackers to seize the moment and attempt to scam users.

Islander News spoke with some local people who were affected.

“I received a message as if it were one of my friends, but it was actually a hacker who had entered her account,” said Carmen Gonzalez, a KB residens. “He asked me for a code to update his WhatsApp, and I sent it. From that moment on, they began to use my account by sending messages to my contacts in the same way, asking them to send them a code, and thus successively access other accounts.”

People who realized what was happening began to block Gonzalez or remove her from chats. But in other cases, they trusted. “Therein lies the risk because hackers ask for information and money, usually less than $500, and some people, especially if they trust you, may believe that you need something temporary and give it up.”

Victoria Zang said she received messages from a hacker posing as Carmen asking for help making a bank transfer. “I have to make a transfer and my account is giving me an error,” read one of the messages.

Gonzalez reached out to the WhatsApp application by email. “I had to delete the application and download it again, and now the account is secure again. But there are still people who write to me responding to those messages that hackers sent.”

“It is very important that people are very alert if they receive WhatsApp messages that catch their attention,” said Gonzalez. “I think it is advisable to call by phone and check in a conversation with that person if they are sending that order.”

A recent WhatsApp change in its privacy policy was met with rejection by app users, with many abandoning the application for other social apps, like Telegram. This led to to WhatsApp reversing their change, issuing the following message:

"We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. The changes are related to optional business features on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data"