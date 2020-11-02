If you requested your ballot by mail but did not mailed it in time or made it to one of the early voting sites, you still have options to make sure your ballot is counted.

What to do if you have not mailed your ballot yet:

- Drop your ballot off at these 4 locations Monday or Tuesday until 7 p.m.

- On Election Day: Vote in Person in your Precinct ONLY. 7AM-7PM. Bring your ID.

If your signature does not match download the Cure Affidavit. Drop it or Email it or Fax it! Download form here and make sure it is submitted no later than Thursday 5 p.m.

