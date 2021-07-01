This year’s 62nd Annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 11 a.m. on July 4. It will travel down Crandon Boulevard, from Harbor Drive and end at Westwood Drive. A stage setup will be in front of the Village Green on Crandon Blvd.

I’m a vendor…

Outside vendors who would like to sell things at the parade are not currently being accepted.

What if it rains?

Then you’re going to get wet! It’s rain or shine.

Where and when do I line up if I’m in the parade?

On Fernwood Road. You should be lining up by 9 a.m.

What’s my place in the parade?

Your place will be assigned when you show up at the lineup area.

Will there be fireworks?

No. The Key Biscayne fireworks have been cancelled.

For more information on road closures, parade routes, float entries (33 entries to date) and the $1,500 first place homemade float contest, visit www.kb4.org.