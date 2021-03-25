101 birthday candles

A birthday party in honor of noted author and environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be held Sunday at noon at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center. Douglas will be 101. The event is sponsored by the nature center and Friends of the Everglades. The programs include opportunities for adults and children to explore the shallow water sea grass at the north end of Crandon Park. Douglas whose book “River of Grass” first focused national attention on the Florida Everglades, has devoted much of her life to the effort to protect and restore the vast ecosystem.

Volunteer Firefighters

Although they don’t get paid and they have to endure some sleepless nights, Key Biscayne’s nine volunteer firefighters don’t let this hamper their devotion to the job. Dave Johnson, Mark Hanwerker, Craig Hardie, Bob Hinckley, Ron Erbel, Chuck Brasie, Robert Sealey, Steve Morcarski, and Steve Huggins, provide an important back-up for the Metro-Dade Fire Station 15.

The Key Biscayners are the only volunteer unit left in Date County and have been aiding the community since 1955 when they provided the only fire protection available on the Key. The unit, at that time, worked out of the Key Biscayne Hotel, with hotel employees answering the phones and sounding the alarm. When Station 15 was opened in 1969, the Key Biscayne Volunteer Fire Department remained intact and moved all the equipment to the new station.

Citgo Station

Anthony Greco has changed his service station affiliation to Citgo. “Philips moved out of Florida,” said Greco explaining the change. “We will be having our 10th anniversary coming in August,” he said.

Opening Ceremony / Gardens at Crandon Park

The Gardens at Crandon Park officially opened on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony with music and refreshments. A harpist played under one of the two tents there for the occasion. “Since September 1989, Key Biscayne volunteers have been working literally on their hands and knees, to plant, replant and tend to the garden,” said Valerie Cassidy, president of the Key Biscayne Quiet Garden, Inc.

On hand were Metro-Dade Mayor Steven Clark, Commissioner Harvey Ruvin, and Park Commissioner Bill Bird, among others. The Miami Beach Woodwind Quartet performed until the speeches began at 3 p.m. Ruvin dedicated a plaque to Dorothy Cohen, a former Key Biscayne resident who was a prime mover in getting the Gardens at Crandon Park created with the county’s blessing.

Young poets

Sonesch Chainani, an eighth-grade student at Ransom Everglades, is the winner of the 1991 Young Writers Contest. His poem, “Requiem,” was one of the 100 stories to be selected for publication out of 1,000 submissions. The poem will be printed in the 1991 Rainbow Collection of Stories and Poetry by Young People. Not to be outdone by an older sibling, Soman Chainani, a sixth-grade student at Gulliver Academy, won the judges award for his poem “Angel of Mercy,” in the Dade County Youth Fair Writing Contest.

Key Resident wins regatta.

Henrik Wennerstrom was the winner in the blue fleet of the Southeastern Dinghy Championships Regatta held last weekend at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. He was also awarded the Thomas J. Stickney Memorial Trophy for being the best sailor in the regatta from the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. The 11-year-old boy and 41 other hearty boys and girls braved 30-knot winds as they raced Optimist dinghies in white-capped Biscayne Bay. “Under horrendous weather conditions, I think the fleet did extremely well,” said Tim Stickney, KBYC’s 1991 race chairman. “I encourage the kids of Key Biscayne to become active in sailing.”

Youngest Coach

Fourteen-year-old Ignacio Larrea is Key Biscayne’s youngest person ever to coach a baseball team for the Key Biscayne Athletic Club. Although Larrea will coach the 13-and-under Bantam league, he is not nervous about training the players, some of whom are just one year younger than himself. Larrea is sharing the coaching position with his older brother, Aquilino, who was not able to coach full-time this season. Larrea attends Christopher Columbus High School and has been playing baseball since he was six years old.

Soup dinner

St. Agnes Catholic Church will hold its fifth annual “Soup and Bread Dinner” on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the church. Everyone on Key Biscayne is invited to the simple Lenten meal. There is no charge, but financial contributions are welcome. Suggested charities are Camillus House, Food for the Poor, and Miami Rescue Mission. For more information call Sister Marie Angela.

Lighthouse Run donations

Jim Brewster, director of the Lighthouse Run, handed out checks from the proceeds of last November’s annual event. The Key Biscayne Athletic Club, the Key Biscayne Elementary School and Dade-Marine Institute each received $1,400. The Cub Scouts also received a check. Present for the occasion were Anne Owens, publisher of the Islander News, and Robert Brookes, president of the Key Biscayne Bank and Trust Co. The bank and newspaper are run sponsors.

Lighthouse attack reenactment

Anyone wanting to get away from it all can go to Cape Florida Lighthouse and step into a different century on Saturday and Sunday. There will be Seminoles Indians and U.S. soldiers, each appropriately dressed in traditional garb, re-enacting the Indian attack of the lighthouse.

In 1836 the 65 foot tall lighthouse was attacked and a gunpowder explosion destroyed the interior. The tower was rebuilt in 1855 and raised to its present height of 95 feet.