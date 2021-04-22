Athletic Club

Archie Stone presents a $2,000 check to Ed Easton, president of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club, as KBAC treasurer Tom Kimen looks on. The Stone Foundation money will be used to purchase athletic equipment.

Used helipad for sale

The federal government’s General Services Administration still hasn’t decided how to get rid of the 2,500 square foot helipad that sits in Biscayne Bay at the end of Bay Lane, built when former President Richard Nixon lived on that street. Quincy Culpepper, of the GSA’s regional office, said the top brass in Washington haven’t decided what to do with the $418,000 helipad, which has been declared “excess property.”

Culpepper said the helipad will probably be offered to various governmental agencies. If they are not interested, it could go on sale to the public. If all else fails the helipad may be destroyed. A naval officer stationed in the Bahamas inquired about the helipad, said Culpepper, but backed out when he realized the solid concrete structure would be hard to tow across to the Bahamas.

Chuck Duncan (15)

What is your favorite television show? “Starsky and Hutch.”

Finivest, Ltd. acquires Key Colony

James Bullock, spokesman for the Key Colony project, announced today that Finivest, Ltd., and Ontario corporation, has acquired a 100% interest in the Key Colony Motel and Golf Course property. Fininvest had owned 50% interest. The Canadian corporation took over the 50% interest from the Greater York Florida Group, and now has 100% ownership of the golf course, motel and cottages on which a new community will be built.

Bicycle to work

For most members of the workforce, commuting is a pain. But many people here on Key Biscayne have found a way to beat the commuter rat-race. They bicycle to work. “One of the advantages of living on the key is that it’s small enough and flat enough to ride a bike,” says The Rev. Herbert Myers, who usually pedals from his Galen Breakers apartment to St. Christopher’s by-the-Sea Church, where he is the rector.

For Rev. Myers, bike riding is something of a “back to nature” experience. “When you’re in a car you’re insulated from the world,” he says. “You are surrounded by plastic, metal and air conditioning. But on a bicycle you can feel the sun and the wind. You are more in touch with the world. And you can speak to people.”

Susan Lau

What modern convenience means the most to you? “A radio. I couldn’t live without music.”

Nixon sells home

The Florida White House, a slice of Key Biscayne history, sank a little further into the past this week when Former President Richard Nixon sold his home at 500 Bay Lane. Theodore Bitten of Long Island, NY, bought the waterfront home for $320,000. Mr Bittner, a restaurant owner, says he likes the view. Nixon bought the home for $125,00 in 1969.

Nixon’s former home is the third of five in the former Presidential Compound to be sold recently. In March, Key Biscayne resident Maritza Hibbard, paid $385,000 for the 478 Bay Lane house, formerly owned by industrialist Robert Alplanalp. The home at 468 Bay Lan, formerly used by the Secret Service, was bought in September by Melvin Jacobs, The fifth home at 490 Bay Lane, is owned by Charles (Bebe) Rebozo and is apparently not on the market.

Art Show

St. Christopher’s Montessori School held an open house last week where parents viewed a retrospective art show by their midget Picasso’s. Thanks to directors Kate Hubbell and Carol Smith for arranging the showing.

Parade gets high tech assist

A group of citizens band radio owners known as React will provide assistance with traffic control and parade coordination, at the Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade. The parade committee accepted the offer of assistance from Jim Wellington of React who said his group has provided assistance at other parades. The committee also decided to try to include a Miami TV personality among the parade judges.

Soccer champs

The 12 girls and 14 boys went to Memphis and came back with six victories and two Southern Regional Championships.The girls ended their perfect 15-0 season by beating South Texas 1-0. In the boys title game, the Georgia state champs fell to the Key team 3-0. In the boys victory Albert Del Greco got what proved to be the winning goal midway through the first half when he came down the sideline and scored against the wind.

In the girls game Robin Del Greco, Nancy Easton, Beth Kilgore and Heather Craig all scored. Tim Stickney danced and clowned to keep the team loose. Bobby Vernon gave advice, encouragement and Gatorade.