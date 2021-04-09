Mashta Island sign

A new molded concrete sign was erected at the entrance to Mashta Island recently. It is a work of former Key Biscayner Karen Kleinpeter and replaced the brick sign destroyed earlier this year. Mr Puyanic is the president of the association.

Developer buys Mashta Point

Rocco Botta, a New England land developer, has agreed to terms and executed a contract for purchase and sale of Mashta Point. The parcel includes nearly three acres of land and a private lagoon. The property, which has been owned since 1982 by Wu Investments, has been approved as a seven-lot subdivision. The lots will sell for $389,000 and are being offered through The Hagans Company.

Simons elected president

Dr. Robert L. Simons, of Key Biscayne, has been elected the 1986 national president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. A facial plastic surgeon, he has been in practice for more than 20 years. He said, “People are more concerned with their health today. They exercise to stay in good shape and they also want to look as good as they feel.” He graduated as M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and did his internship at Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia. He was the assistant professor of otolaryngology at Mt. Sinai and he presently holds that position at the University of Miami School of Medicine. He has lived on Key Biscayne with his wife Vicki and their children Iliana and Matthew since 1973. Dr Simons added, “It’s unique to be able to live in a place where you would like to vacation.”

What's in a name

An old view of Mashta Point, and the no longer existent mansion built in 1917 by Dr. William Matheson. The house was inspired by a Moorish home on the Nile, in Khartoum, which Matheson had seen on a trip abroad. As construction on the house began, Dr Matheson asked his daughter, Ana, to find a suitable name. After searching at the New York Public Library, she came upon the word “Mashta,” in an old Egyptian book. The name means “home or resting spot by the sea.”

Old drawbridge to be fishing pier

The project of removing the center section of the old Rickenbacker Causeway drawbridge is underway. “The old causeway will be converted into a recreational area, almost like a fishing pier,” said James Leon of Dade County Public Works Highway Division. “There will be plenty of benches and the area will be much safer than the old catwalks.” Mr Leon estimated project completion at the end of September.

Athletic Club auction

Some 250 guests came to the Key Biscayne Athletic Club auction Saturday night at the home of Diana and Gene Stearns. More than $15,000 will go directly to the club’s coffers.

Fastest windsurfer

Fourteen-year-old Eric Lang was the fastest competitor in his age group at Alpha Speedweek ‘86, which was held in Palm Springs, CA. Lang competed in the 100 meter course, reaching speeds of 25 mph. The race took place in The Ponds, a reservoir, that is characterized by the lack of waves during high winds. The shape and protective ridges around the reservoir make it an ideal spot for windsurfing. Eric, the son of Grace Lang, is an eight grader at Ponce de Leon Junior High School. He has been windsurfing for five years and said he practices “about every day” at the Sheraton Royal Biscayne Hotel beach.

Beach Club Elects new officers

The Annual meeting of the members and board of directors of the Beach Club was held on April 28. Newly elected directors Jean Wenzel and Terry Nelson were introduced. The board elected its officers for the new year: George Dooley, president; Carol Marcantonio, vice president; Burke Shaw treasurer; and Jean Wenzel, secretary. Continuing as directors are Scott Daubin and Allen Pope. Beach Club Manager Carl “Egg” Young celebrates his 27th year of service to the club.

For Sale

Quiet before the storm

Dr. Ivan and Ria Jones’s son, Mark celebrated his third birthday Saturday with a festive, balloon-filled party at his home. Mark enjoyed tearing into the brightly colored presents.