Work begins on new village buildings

After years of debates and deliberations, the fire station, police and administration buildings are finally becoming a reality. Work started Monday with groundbreaking for the fire station first. The construction workers are currently engaged in site preparations, which includes setting up a security fence, surveying, grading and other earth work. The construction phase is expected to begin in 30 days. “We have been waiting for this for a long time,” said Judd Kurlancheck, director of Building, Zoning and Planning.

Mayor Rasco replaced by youngster

In a surprise move, Kelsey Irl replaced Mayor Joe Rasco as Key Biscayne’s administrative chief last week. Most astonishing is that Irl is just 10 years old and in the fifth grade at St. Agnes Academy. “We went to a fundraiser and one of the items in the silent auction was titled ‘Mayor for a Day’ ” said Irl’s mother Kathy. The council meeting went longer than expected but Kelsey clearly seemed to enjoy her stint as mayor and learned a few things too.

“At the meeting, some people started off talking friendly, but then they got angry because they either wanted or didn’t want the Village Green to have lights,” said Kelsey. “I see how fun it is to be mayor, but hard too because of all the important decisions and things you have to know.”

Sprint triathlon

In the first race of the season of Exclusive Sports Marketing’s sprint triathlon series, Martin Gaal led from start to finish, ending with a time of 51:22. Gaal, 29, from Orlando, had no problems with the choppy conditions Sunday for the swim portion of the Coca-Cola Classic Triathlon, which was held in Crandon Park. Gina Derks Gardiner, 29, of Davie, cruised to victory in the women’s event with a time of 55:17. Fastest Key Biscayne resident was Carlos Dolabella with a time of 54:16 which was good enough to top all competitors in the 40-44 age division. Other Key Biscayne participants included: Martin Delloca, David Die, Mark Fried, Jorge Camps, Marc Cabrerra, Gabe Alva, In the women’s division resident Susane Amick posted a top three finish and Helga Dienes competed in her first triathlon.

Try love first

Anger and hate are the ultimate selfish acts, but love is the bridge that lifts us over troubled waters. We cannot control what challenges life’s rivers will bring to us, but we can learn to control how we feel about them. Each time we indulge in weak, knee-jerk responses to difficult times, we merely increase the damage done to ourselves and those close to us. If we can learn to respond and look for harmony in life’s events, we can weather the storms with grace.

Steven Minor

Spring

I love spring, when the iridescent breeze flutters like a butterfly through the bright green leaves of a sycamore tree.

I love spring, when the fuzzy little caterpillar crawls slowly in the grass, when a golden monarch butterfly dances across the tips of the purple honeysuckle.

I love spring, when rainbow colored flowers bloom in the sun’s sincere rays of daylight, when the flowers grow tired and close in the silver light of the moon.

I love spring.

Angelica Noel Rice

Duzoglou elected 2001 Chamber of Commerce president

Robert Duzoglu is the new Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce president, taking over the reins from Alan Sonnabend, who served as president for two years. Duzoglu is the owner of the Academy of Martial Arts and his primary goal for the chamber is to be involved in the community. “We are trying to set up awarding a teacher of the year for each school and perhaps a student of the year,” Duzoglu said. “We want to give additional motivation to the teachers and students.”

Hardware store of the future

Construction got underway last week on the new Key Hardware store, which will be located on the corner of West Mashta Drive and Crandon Boulevard. The 8,000 square-foot store is expected to take a year to construct according to co-owner Roberto Cambo.

Aries birthday

Michele Adams and a group of friends and co-workers from Mercy Hospital Emergency Room got together to celebrate their Aries birthdays at the Beach Club on Saturday night. Guests included Michele’s three daughters, Carla, Elena and Cristina, as well as Kelly Welch, Lari Levey, Silvio de Cardenas, Lisa Ojeda and Maria Luisa Navia-Lobo, and others.

Police Report

Tuesday, police issued a trespass warning to a man who had been regularly visiting a hotel beach, but had not been a guest. The man agreed not to return to the hotel.