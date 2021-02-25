Letter to the Editor from Marilyn Borroto

Boy Scout Troop 322 recently took their mothers on a weekend camping trip to the Matheson Hammock Nursery, and though the weather didn't cooperate we had a wonderful time.

Under the able direction of Hal Wanless, all our sons set up tents while the mothers relaxed. Most impressive was the table they improvised by tying pieces of wood between two trees. The experience was unique in that each scout and his mother had a tent for themselves, where we were able to talk, play or read together after the day's activities were over.

Sunday morning, Scoutmaster Wanless surprised us all by taking us to a serene area in the hammock, ordering all the scouts to climb the most beautiful tree and asking the mothers to sit underneath and join him in prayer. It was a beautiful moment of communion among mother, son and nature, a moment we shall cherish forever.

Thanks, Hal, for leading our sons with love and care, and making them stronger to face the world’s uncertain future.

Science Fair

Franz Tarafa, a seventh grader at St. Agnes Academy, earned the second place award in the Dade County Science Fair for his project, “What a Pain is Acid Rain.” The project, which also earned Franz a rating of excellent, a trophy and a cash prize, involved the watering of three hibiscus plants every day for four weeks with respectively; water, water and one percent acid, and water with 10 percent acid solution. Ada Pozo, an eighth grader at St. Agnes, took third place and honorable mention in the fair for her project, “Synthetic vs Natural”.

Rotary Club Award

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne recently donated $2,000 to the Music and Drama Club for equipment.

Gotta Dance

Marilyn Myles and Marian Lundstrom of Gotta Dance recently returned from Atlanta, where they attended “Superclass!” the largest aerobic class ever held in the world. Some 3,00 people worked out together with host Richard Simmons. Gotta Dance is located at the Sonesta Beach Hotel and Fitness Center. Sherrie Sime, has recently joined the staff and will be teaching a new workout that combines street dance, weights and floor exercises.

County Manager to Address Chamber

County Manager Sergio Pereira will speak at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting Thursday. The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Sonesta Beach Hotel and there will be a $7 breakfast charge. Reservations must be made by calling Jane Yarnell at the Chamber of Commerce.

Yacht Club Ball

Dapper gentlemen in tuxedos and ladies whose glittering gowns were covered with minks and wraps because of the chill in the air dined and danced at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club Commodores Ball. The ball took place outside in a giant tent, and the diners sat under chandeliers of fresh flowers and savored filet mignon with asparagus. The new commodore is Cliff Brody, whose wife, Sally, is a teacher at the Key Biscayne Community School. Past commodore George O’Brien and his lovely wife Dottie, were lauded for the many accomplishments during his watch.

Classified Ads

- Antique Pinball machine, immaculate condition, family favorite. $395

- Tired of typing? Save time and call Mary Kay for word processing.

- Best Mackle on Key, 3/1, central air, tiled floors. Owner asking $135,000 Clarke Real Estate.

John Handwerker, Jr. MD

After graduating in 1950 from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine, he opened a practice on Key Biscayne. He remembers the early days with pleasure, “It was almost primordial: no telephones, no traffic lights but an Island full of wonderful people. At the time there were about 350 families living on the island and many of them became his patients. In those days, Hanwerker also did obstetrics and he delivered a large number of the young adults living on the island now. His hobbies are golf, amateur radio and bicycling. His first job was selling drinks at a baseball park. “Key Biscayne has matured in a satisfactory way and generally fulfilled the dreams of those who were here in the beginning.”

Lions Club