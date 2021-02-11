Village prepares to adopt charter and incorporate

Charter Commission

As a first step, voters approved the incorporation of the Village of Key Biscayne. After a series of public hearings, a charter will be presented to voters and if adopted the Village of Key Biscayne will be created.

Tie a Yellow Ribbon

Michele Padovan organized a group of Key Biscayners to tie yellow ribbons on the trees in the Crandon Boulevard median. The volunteers will distribute more ribbons on Saturday morning at the corner of Harbor Drive and Crandon Boulevard.

4th of July Parade

The Parade Committee declared at its meeting Thursday that the theme for this year’s parade is patriotism. Chairman Ed Yarnell conducted the meeting of the 35-member group at the Sonesta Beach Hotel. This will mark the 32nd running of the annual hometown event. Martha Molt, house-to-house button sales chairperson, set the May 5 to kick off button sales. The 5,000 buttons will sport an American eagle as well as the words “Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade 1991.”

Key Resident Appointed MDCC Counsel

Miami-DADE community College has appointed Carol L. Zeiner as the college’s first in-house counsel. Zeiner, formerly an attorney with Blackwell and Walker, P.A. has practiced law in Dade County for 11 years.

Worldly Bank President

Robert Brookes is a hometown banker with a worldly view. Born in Paris and raised in Peru, Brookes was 13 years old before he first came to the US. “My first language really was Spanish,” he says. “Although my parents spoke English, everyone else around was speaking Spanish.” His father took a job in Chimbote to build a steel plant. “My sister and I were the only American children” says the bilingual Brookes who is now the chief executive officer of the Key Biscayne Bank and Trust Co...

Woman’s Club Fashion Show

On Valentine’s Day the Key Biscayne Womans Club held its traditional fashion show luncheon at the Sheraton Royal Biscayne Hotel. Members posed as runway models for the silks, knits, beaded gowns and lace creations, courtesy of Mr. J., aka John Carrie, from his Coral Gables store. Raffle prizes were provided by the Shearaton and Sonesta Hotels, among others. The club decorating committee festooned the dining room with lacy red hearts. Backstage, luncheon chairperson Gertrude Grimley orchestrated the extravaganza.

American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society Key Biscayne Women’s Auxiliary hosted a successful fund-raising luncheon last Thursday at the Rusty Pelican restaurant. About 300 ladies attended, Raffle tickets were snapped up like hot cakes. Prizes included a handmade quilt made by member Madye Poulos. Following the raffle, luncheon goers enjoyed an entertaining live show by the Golden Girls II. Making sure that all went smoothly were luncheon chairperson Diane Rosenblum and the 19 members of the committee.

Man With a Vision

Six years ago a man with a dream walked Crandon Park as had many before him. But Butch Buchholz was a man of vision. While others walked Crandon Park and saw athletic fields, a library or a green escape from urban living, Buchholz walked Crandon Park and saw corporate sponsors drinking Bacardi rum and Lipton tea, European-style hospitality areas, an international food plaza, convenient parking and access to Key Biscayne’s pristine beaches, 17 tennis courts and a 12,00 seat stadium with club house and showers. And all this on an old dump site...

Robert Vale

Dartmouth College senior Robert Vale, from Key Biscayne, has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 1990 term. Vale. who is the son of Robert and Kathy Vale, was recognized for his work in a French course.

Classified Ads

- Island Car,1978 Chevrolet, good transportation, $375.

- Compaq LTE 20, 10 pound portable computer $1900.

- Burger Key, introduces: Half roasted chicken with french fries for $3.95