Island teens arrested

Two Key Biscayne teenage boys have been arrested and charged with more than 30 counts of graffiti. A third arrest was expected at press time. The arrests came after a three-month investigation stemming from more than 50 incidents of graffiti throughout the Key. According to Police Chief Michael Flaherty, the youngsters will be assigned to the Key Biscayne police department through the state attorney’s office and the Juvenile Alternative Sanctions System program. Instead of being prosecuted and facing possible detention, the boys will have to participate in counseling, community service and pay restitution.

Detective Neil Rubin said the boys’ parents were cooperative, especially after they learned they would be held responsible for the youth’s actions. “Once the parents knew the potential financial costs they were more helpful,” Rubin said

Park donation

Legal agreements for village possession of a 3/4-acre lakefront park and 2-acre beachfront land are nearing completion. The lakefront park will be at Crandon Boulevard and Enid Drive. “The final step is for the Council to accept the donation,” according to village attorney Steve Helfman. According to initial plans, a 10-foot sidewalk will wrap around the lake park and eventually lead to the oceanfront park. John Hinson, chief operating officer for the developers of the Ocean Club said his firm is already working on a design with village planner Raul Lastra. Who will operate the new parks has not yet been determined. Councilman Ray Sullivan has suggested that the Beach Club operate the donated beachfront land.

Earth Day program

Former Key Biscayne resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Timothy Ferris will speak at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Earth Day this month. Ferris, who grew up on Key Biscayne and went on to be a Rolling Stone editor, an award-winning astronomer and professor at the University of California at Berkeley, will discuss growing up on Key Biscayne and the island’s natural and cosmic environment.

Ferris has twice been awarded the American Institute of Physics Prize and twice received the American Association for the Advancement of science writing award. Bill Durham, Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce president said, “Tim takes these interesting ideas from science and makes them accessible.”

Easter Bonnet

Sylvia Bennett’s back

Grammy award winning- singer and Key Biscayne resident Sylvia Bennett sang the “Star Spangled Banner” to a sold-out crowd at the men’s final of the Lipton Tennis Tournament on Sunday.

Lighthouse gets new top

After a month of looking beheaded, the Cape Florida Lighthouse got its new cast iron top this week. The first portion was hoisted up Tuesday morning. “Date Heritage Trust is leading the major restoration project at the lighthouse,”said Penny Lambeth, a member of the DHT executive committee. Cape Florida Lighthouse is Dade County’s oldest landmark.

Originally built in 1825, the structure was rebuilt in 1846 following hurricane damage and fire from the Seminole Indian attack. The restoration will be completed in time for a grand relighting celebration on July 27. Dade Heritage Trust brings together Dade County preservation groups. It provides leadership and increases community awareness on the importance of providing a future for our past.

Beach awareness

Bike Path

Dade County Parks and Recreation Department officials hope the bike path in Crandon Park will be fully connected within the next couple of months. The bike path through the north end of the park was torn up when the county began its Bear Cut wetlands mitigation project in May 1995. The path, which wound through the pine forest, was moved closer to Crandon Boulevard and has not yet been reconnected to portions outside the project's boundaries. Gary Milano, project manager for the Bear Cut Restoration Project said, “the bike path should be connected within the next 30-60 days. We want to wait until all the heavy work is done before we blacktop the path.” .

Myles at Easter Bowl

Michael Myles and Rafael de Mesa both reached the third round of the Easter Bowl Tennis Championship in Palm Springs before falling to higher seeded opposition. Myles, competing in the boys 14s, won both his first two matches before losing to the No. 1 seed in the third round. Only the top 64 players in the U.S. were selected to compete in the Easter Bowl.

Earth Day award

Justin Miller, 5th grade student at Key Biscayne Elementary School, was the first place winner in the Earth Day writing contest with an essay on the importance of keeping the streets and beaches free of litter. His proposal to keep people from dumping litter while boating included installing garbage cans on the nautical mile markers in the bay.