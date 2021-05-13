Carousel

The horses of the Crandon Park carousel took their last gallop in the late 1970’s, due to the high cost of maintenance and a drop in attendance. For nearly 20 years the horses collected dust and some their luster faded. Then in the late ’90’s, park staff and a group of civic minded citizens decided to revive the amusement ride. They raised money and organized volunteer efforts to refurbish the horses and surrounding building.

The carousel reopened on July 4,1998. Today the 30-horse carousel is active, entertaining folks by spinning in a classical glory.

Cher’s home sold

A Mashta Drive home owned by Cher has been sold for $9.75 million. The home was purchased by a young entrepreneur and financier from Philadelphia and his wife. The tri-level home has 6,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Built in 1981, the home has been completely renovated over the past two years by Cher in a pure Zen atmosphere with bay/ocean views and lush tropical landscaping. Other features include a gym, full spa, wine cellar and an infinity cascade overflowing onto the pool framed by bamboo and palm trees

Losing Paradise – Letter by J. Kellogg

I am fascinated by the condo developers on Key Biscayne, who have been able to woo people with the promise of creating “paradise,” albeit gated within gated, with ethereal amenities, exclusivity, tranquility, ocean breezes and sunset vistas like no other place.

Yet Key Biscayne — like the bumper sticker says — is paradise. It does not need a tone fabricated. What is at stake is losing paradise to “paradise.”

Jackie Kellog

Plague of Rats expected for 4th

Mention the Key Rats to any old-time Key Biscayner, and immediately the image of neatly parceled Mackle homes, of the soda fountain inside Vernon’s Drugs and of the Islands flooded streets are evoked. The Key Rats go back to a time when guys with names like “Curly” and “Phil” rough-housed outsiders — usually mainlanders from Coral Gables — and when neighbors knew each other by name. They were tough. Key Rats stuck together.

In fact, the troupe is planning a get together over the Fourth of July, when they will reminisce and exchange stories of their good old days. Tim Stickney, a Key Biscayne resident since the ‘60ss, remembers his early days as one of the Key Rats and laments the lack of unity among the island’s youth today.

Cartoonist wins award

Two cartoons by Islander News cartoonist Peter Evans have been included in the 2006 national edition of The Best Editorial Cartoons Of The Year.

The book includes work by cartoonists from America’s major metropolitan dailies. Evan's cartoons appeared in the May 5 and September 8 editions of The Islander News 2005. The September 8 cartoon included a woman delivering pieces of paper to a man at a desk at the National Hurricane Center with the caption”Next season’s storm names, Sir… Attila, Beelzebub, Caligula Dracula…” Evans has been nominated for an award from the Florida Press Association.

Half Moon

The sun hasn’t yet put its hammer-like heat down and the beach is empty except for a turtle-nesting site. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine this same setting existing 200 years ago. Likely, the Tequesta Indians took off from this same beach on food-gathering trips. A small group of present-day Miamians along with Crandon Park naturalist Ernie Link are preparing for a trip as part of the kayaking/snorkeling tour to the Half Moon, a sunken 154-foot sailing yacht.

Once we reached the Half Moon, we moored the kayak and began snorkeling. It was low tide and you could almost reach down from the surface and touch the Half Moon.

Taking a close look at a sunken vessel with all its history, elicits a mysterious ghostly feeling. Recommended for individuals in good physical condition.

Try love first

Anger and hate are the ultimate selfish acts, but love is the bridge that lifts us over troubled waters. We cannot control what challenges life’s rivers will bring to us, but we can learn to control how we feel about them.

Each time we indulge in a weak, knee jerk responses to difficult times, we merely increase the damage done to ourselves and to those close to us.If we learn to respond with compassion and look for harmony iLife’s events, instead of lashing out defensively, we can weather the storms with grace. - Steven Minor.

Grigio Qualifies for Ironman

Martin Grigio is the only Key Biscayne competitor to qualify for the Ford Ironman World Championship. Grigio won the honor during the 2006 Ford Florida Half-Ironman Triathlon May 21 in Orlando. In the Half Ironman, Key Biscayner Diego Aleman came in 27th and Hector Santella came in 33rd. Alessandra Pluchino was the highest finisher for a Key Biscayne woman.

The World Championship will be held November 11 in Clearwater. It will include a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

Anthony’s Automotive

The closing of Tony’s Citgo service station is a significant loss. I wonder if some nice person from the proposed community theater will run over to my house and help get my stalled car started or change a dead battery? These seemingly insignificant things seem to be over the heads of the planners of our civic center. Let’s step back before we start putting our local service companies out of business. -

Gordon McDonald