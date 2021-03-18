What was making news on the island March, 1981

Youth Art Month

March was Youth Art Month at Key Biscayne Community School and art teacher Jo Ann Young led the art students through contests, speakers and presentations in an effort to support her belief that “You Gotta Have Art.” Judi Koslen grabbed the students attention as she gave them a chance to learn about beaded jewelry. She passed out packets of beads and explained the many different types, showing the techniques for making beautiful bracelets. Coral, puck and glass were soon turned into unique and creative works of art which each student had designed themselves.

Boat Explosion

The Rum Runner ocean powerboat race got off to a bang for George and Jack Scopetta when their offshore powerboat exploded, throwing them both in the water. The Scopettas, who live on Harbor Drive, were lucky to escape without injury.

Everything was going smoothly with Jack Scopetta steering and brother George at the throttle until they were about three miles south of Bakers Haulover, when suddenly the boat, Anhydros, blew up as a fuel tank ruptured and sparks from a faulty bilge pump ignited the fumes.

A rescue boat was soon on the scene to pull the crew from the water, but nothing could be done to save the powerboat, which burned to the waterline.

Sidewalks

The sidewalk on East Enid has been extended, giving school children more room to walk and ride. It is hoped that more sidewalks will be put in to insure the safety of our residents.

Palm on fire

An act of vandalism on February 22 destroyed one of the oldest coconut trees in Crandon Park. Workers at the park said the 35-year-old tree had survived lethal yellowing and storms, but was no match for the act of one young man. Officer Wesley Dallas of the Dade County Public Safety Department said that a witness saw a young man use a torch to light the fire that quickly engulfed the tree.

Inquiring Reporter

If you could be any age, what age would you select and why?

Katy Richardson. “Sixteen, because then I can drive and it’s still not too old.”

Birth

Debbie and Jorge Portela announce the birth of their son, Jorge Francisco, on March 6. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces at birth. The Portela’s are living in Auburn, AL

The baby’s maternal grandparents are Jane and Richard Vernon, and the paternal grandparents are Isabel and Raphael Portela. Lucille Venon is the maternal great-grandmother. All are from Key Biscayne.

Birthday Party

Mary Ann and Carlos Coto’s son Victor Coto, celebrated his fourth birthday with a classic piñata on Sunday, March 1. Victor, along with his brother, Kenneth, and sister, Claudine, entertained their friends with a super party at their home on Woodcrest Road. Victor is a student at the Montessori School.

Our Newspaper Delivery Team

Christiane Kruger can be seen every Thursday traveling around the Island delivering newspapers for Islander News, but as far as traveling goes she has already gone quite aways. She spent the first eight years of her life in Venezuela and then moved to Peru briefly. Then while her parents were getting settled in the Bahamas, Christiane moved to England to attend boarding school.

A year ago Christiane and her family moved to Key Biscayne, but she has not forgotten the countries she has seen. She has enjoyed making new friends at St. Agnes, where she is a seventh grader. Although her favorite subject is math, she also plays sports and stays active on the soccer and basketball team.

Concert Series

Supporters and patrons of the Key Biscayne Concert Series have been invited to a special Twilight Musicale being given at the Sonesta Beach Hotel on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Friends of the series will be entertained in the Mashta Room and refreshments will be served.

This event is being sponsored by the Sonesta Beach Hotel and Steve Sonnabend, manager of the hotel and president of the Miami Hotel Association.

Classified Ads

Veterinary House Calls Aurelio Roa DVM Key Bee Honey Natural, Pure and sweet. Frost free Cold Spot 2 DR refrigerator. $145

Rotary Club

The Key Biscayne Rotary Club inducted Juan Sala as its newest member last week. Dr. Sala specializes in veterinary nutrition and works as a consultant with pharmaceutical companies. This week’s meeting, which will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Sonesta, will include a talk on hypnotism by Professor Darwin Gerhardt, of Miami Made Community College.

Association Tennis

The Women’s A Team of the Key Biscayne Tennis Association played the Courts of Lazarus on March 24, and came out with a whopping 6-1 victory. Gisa Schwarte and Helga Robertson took the first position, Helen White and Lani Serafini second, Dyan Easton and Laurie Clayton third, Ann Faunce and Eileen Ortega fourth, Sherry Cowan and Elle Alford fifth, and Katie Gwathmey and June Johnson sixth.

The next match for A team will be played against Coral Reef on April 14th.

Mr. Tallahassee

Tim Beattie, son of Bruce and Marie Beattie of Key Biscayne, has seen his name in lights. Tim was named Mr. Tallahassee in a bodybuilding competition this past weekend. He also won five of the seven individual titles for specific muscle development areas. Holding trophies, his body covered with gold medals, Tim looked like a young hero as he posed on the stage while his father, a professional photographer, snapped photos. Tim is a student at Florida State University majoring in advertising and has been bodybuilding seriously for two years.

Junior Commodore’s Ball

The Key Biscayne Yacht Club had the most fantastic party for the Junior Commodores! All the young sailors and their friends were at the club last Friday night. Everyone had a super time and said they want to repeat it more often. On Saturday evening the club congratulated the Commodore elect with the annual grand Commodore’s Ball.