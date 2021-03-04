Sidewalks

Construction of sidewalks on Harbor Drive and Fernwood Road could begin by the end of the month. Carlos Penin, the Village engineer, told Councilmembers at last week’s meeting that bids for the work are in. Sidewalks are also scheduled for West Mashta Drive and when finished will provide a somewhat circular walkway around the residential portion of Key Biscayne. The cost of the project is estimated at $445,00.

Calusa Playhouse

Dade County has refused to allow the Key Biscayne Music and Drama Club to use the historic Calusa Playhouse unless club members agree to find a new location for the theater or be booted in two years. The county has also refused to authorize the disbursement of nearly $50,000 in county insurance funds to restore the playhouse - which was closed by the county in January 1995 for safety reasons and burned by fire one month later - unless the club signs the agreement. Richard Cifuentes, club spokesperson, said the condition comes as a slap in the face to club members who have raised thousands of dollars to restore the county’s beleaguered playhouse.

Blockbuster

The Blockbuster empire of 4,500 locations will soon expand its reach to Key Biscayne. In the next week, the chain’s signature blue and gold movie ticket logo is expected to cover the corner of the Key Biscayne Shopping Center storefront where Vernon’s Drug’s once stood. The 3,424 square-foot video superstore will offer several thousand movie videos and video games. “We feel that having a store like Blockbuster will give residents another opportunity for making their home entertainment plans a lot more conveniently” said Wally Knief, Blockbuster’s corporate communications manager.

Heritage Trail

The Village Council approved an $18,000 grant for the Key Biscayne Heritage Trail at last Tuesday’s meeting. The Heritage Trail project is dedicated to protecting man-made and natural monuments and landmarks on Key Biscayne and educating the public of their existence, The group had previously received an $18,00 grant from the Florida Department of State.

Some of the undertakings include preparing an inventory of the historical and archaeological resources of Key Biscayne with detailing photographs and descriptions; signage marking the sites; and an information brochure in English and Spanish listing and describing the sites.

Having A Ball

On behalf of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, I would like to express our gratitude to all who attended our second annual ball last Friday. The Sonesta Beach Resort outdid themselves; the food and the service were extraordinary and the decorated ballroom looked enchanting. It was a joyous occasion to see our community gathering together, having fun and showing such strong support for their chamber. Our gratitude is boundless to our sponsors, Grand Bay Residences and Browning-Ferris Industries. We hope to see you all again next year at our third annual ball and we welcome your suggestions.

Liquor Workshop

The Village Council will hold a public workshop on the proposed liquor ordinance Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council Chambers. Residents, workers and businesspeople joined forces at a previous council meeting on March 13, putting the brakes on the ordinance that would change the hours an establishment could sell liquor on the island. The workshop is to build public support for the proposed 2 a.m. restriction.

Tuty Portela

Medicine is an art form for ear, nose and throat specialist Rafael “Tuti” Portela. Each patient inspires him to tap into the creative process and design a treatment to the individual case. “It can’t be a cookbook treatment” explained Portela, a clinical professor at the University of Miami’s otolaryngology department.

Many of his patients are children with breathing problems. “These procedures have to be very precise. If you lose the airway you basically loose the child.” Portella is often able to reconstruct a child’s windpipe and remove the tracheostomy the child might have needed for the rest of his or her life. “It feels so rewarding to see the child breathing on their own,” said Portella, who grew up on Key Biscayne, attended Pennsylvania State University medical school and conducted his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital from 1983-87.

Tuti is married and has three children.

The Big Three-Oh

Clayton Tootle, Ana Angel Tootle and Amparo Angel. Ana Angel threw her husband Clayton Tootle a surprise bash for his 30th birthday which was attended by 60 of his friends and family members

Pino’s

At The Towers Restaurant you’ll find a wide variety of Northern Italian dishes to be enjoyed in a quiet and pleasant atmosphere supervised by Pino Pichler and Rafael Figueras. In addition to operating the restaurant, Pino prepares all the soups, sauces and serves as maître d’. Pino attributes the many repeat customers to “the consistency of the food and the excellent service.” Specialties of the house include: Spaghetti alla Pirata served with, lobster, shrimp and calamari in a spicy tomato sauce. Other restaurant favorites include steak tartar, rack of lamb, fresh Norwegian salmon and Pino’s Special Salad.

Erosion Control

Workers recently removed concrete pilings used for erosion control from Key beaches.