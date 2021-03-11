Beach Project Begins

The long-awaited beach nourishment project from Commodore Club to The Towers started last week. In order to amend erosion to the island’s shores, the Village Council voted in favor of the Long Range Nourishment Plan, which would remain in effect over the following 50 years.

According to the plan, the island's beaches must be nourished every 10 years. After reviewing bids last year from several companies, the Village Council awarded the $1.5 million contract to Ryan Incorporated.

Weather permitting, he dredge is scheduled to arrive the first week in April 2001

Wedding

On February 24, Monsignor Walsh officiated at the wedding of Christina Gross and Matthew Sullivan in St. Hugh Catholic Church.

Maid of honor was Anais Martinez of Coral Gables. Bridesmaids were Ashley and Courtney Sullivan of Key Biscayne. Flower girls were Samantha Earl and Mackenzie Greene.

Best man was Ted Sullivan of Key Biscayne. Bridegroomsmen were Nick Ismailoff and Kevin Fine of Miami.

A reception was held at the Biltmore Hotel. The couple will spend their honeymoon in Hawaii.

Talking Politics

Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida Al Cardenas, a Key Biscayne resident, addressed topics ranging from his start in politics to the last Presidential election during his appearance at a recent luncheon of the Key Biscayne Republican Women’s Club. Also in attendance was his wife Diana. Before nearly 20 women lunching at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, Cardenas discussed aspects of being a Republican in Florida. He also lauded the recent Presidential election, calling the recount a challenge that unified the party. He said the Florida Republican Party deployed some 250 lawyers to handle the various lawsuits. He said that the recount period was a very busy time and that his days began at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight. He referred to the events surrounding the recount as “an intense effort” and a major sacrifice” that in the end provided the margin of victory for President Bush. Cardenas recalled that, during that period he only got to see his family for Thanksgiving dinner.

Fashion Show

Nancy Doke Harrison and Mary Tague at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club spring fashion show..

Classified Ads

- Phil Tracy Painting: Int./Ext. Residential, condo, commercial. Pressure cleaning and rood painting.

- White rattan bedroom set, includes headboard, 2 matching night tables. Also two Chinese lamps.

- Sales person for Vizcaya museum shop. Full time, benefits. Weekends included.

- Ines Abascal, Your Island Specialist

The world stands on acts of kindness

Letter by Rabbi Yoel Caroline

Imagine a world where everyone was nice, just plain old nice. What a pleasant world that would be. Alas, our world is not there yet.

Now imagine a world where everyone is nasty. That world would be an impossible place to live too. The reality is our world is a mixture of all types of people and we really need to be grateful to those who go out of their way to be nice and make this world a more pleasant place to live. I want to make sure that two of those nice people get the recognition they rightfully deserve. Fritz Scharenberg, and his associate, Ellen Blassi have been very kind to our community and he also donated the land on Crandon Blvd where the library was built. The world stands up on acts of kindness. Thank you Mr. Scharenberg and Mrs Blassi, for making our community a more pleasant place.

Key To The Village

Longtime resident Ann Goodwin receives the key to the Village from Mayor Joe Rasco during a luncheon with the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club. Goodwin has been very active in organizations during her time on Key Biscayne and now she is preparing to leave for Vero Beach.

Police Report

A resident of the 100 block of West Mashta Dr reported that someone had egged two of his cars.

Local attorney vs Exxon

In a unanimous vote, a Miami federal jury last week sided with more than 10,000 gas station dealers, who had accused the world’s largest oil company of overcharging. After deliberating for three days, the nine-person jury awarded damages to the current and former Exxon dealers in the breach-of-contract case. The six-week trial was presided over by U.S. District Judge Alan S. Gold and is an important step toward ending a 10-year legal battle. “We are obviously pleased with the verdict of the jury,” said Eugene Stearns, of Stearns Weaver Miller, “it brings us closer to a positive end to a long and arduous journey. But,” he added, “there is a bittersweet side to this story. While we celebrate the moment, we do so with recognition that this is a small measure of justice for what was done to the gas dealers and their families.”

Jane Stuart and Suzy Scipioni

There were plenty of offerings at the Community Church Green Elephant Sale including: jewelry, plants, books and glassware.

Join us Every Sunday Night.

All You Can Eat Stone Crabs $32.50

The Purple Dolphin

Sonesta Beach Resort / 350 Ocean Drive / Key Biscayne, FL

Playing Fields

With tensions rising in the Middle East over the “holy land,” a hallowed tract of land on Key Biscayne is itself involved in a timely controversy.

With the island population booming, most schools in the Village have found it necessary to expand their facilities. This means while the number of students is increasing, the amount of athletic fields available to them is decreasing.

“We are grateful that over the years we have been fortunate enough to have use of baseball fields on private church property,” says Steve Simon, president of the Key Biscayne Athletic Club. “But as their construction project nears completion, the use of this field for our baseball program is expected to come to an end.”