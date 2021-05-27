Drug Boat Found

The sun had not risen on April 30, when Mrs. Robert Davis noticed the large boat floating in the canal behind her house at 850 Harbor Drive. Thinking it was odd that the engine was running and on one was in sight on the boar, she called her husband. Mr. Davis and his neighbor managed to pull the boat up to the dock at Mr. Roger’s home at 860 Harbor and confirmed that the boat was indeed uninhabited. Mrs. Davis called the police who arrived on the scene and searched the boat. No people were aboard but they did find approximately 90 bales of marijuana, each of the sacks weighing from 60 to eighty pounds. Authorities from the Coast Guard and the narcotics division were called in to investigate. After a preliminary check officers drove the boat to Crandon Marina for a thorough search and investigation by the narcotics division.

Key Colony entrance relocation

The normal entrance to Key Colony will be closed for another three weeks as workers lift the guard house and move it back 40 feet. The move is a result of traffic entering Key Colony backing up onto Crandon Boulevard. It is hoped that once the work is completed that traffic will flow smoother.

Ranked in collegiate tennis

Fifi Sardinia of Key Biscayne is the number five singles title winner in the North Carolina Association for Women Division III Tennis. Ms. Sardinia, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eduardo Sadinia of Key Biscayne, is a junior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1977.

Mary Sanchez joins the Islander

Mary Sanchez is the Islander News’ latest energetic young reporter. Mrs. Sanchez did her undergraduate studies from 1972 to 1976 at Mt. Vernon College in Washington D.C. She majored in business administration and began her masters at the American University, also in Washington. Mrs Sanches feels that her greatest experience in life came during a one year trip to Rome, Italy, while in her junior year at Mt. Vernon. She was taking class in film making and had the chance to study under the great Lena Wertmuller.

Introducing our paper carriers

Though Dake Schwarte has only been an Islander News carrier for a few months, he knows the Island better than most because he was born and raised on the Key. Dake attends the Key Biscayne Community School as a fourth grader. His favorite subject is math. He is quite competitive in sports, playing on the soccer team and learning tennis from his mother, who teaches tennis at the Royal Biscayne. He plays autoharp and bells in the school band. Dake spends his spare time collecting stamps and building model airplanes.

Outstanding Science Teacher

Dorothy Malinin, a chemistry teacher at Ransom-Everglades, was this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Science Teacher Award from Sigma Xi, a scientific research society. The society’s motto is: Companions in Zealous Research. The international group was founded in 1868 to honor excellence in science education and research.

KB Beach Club sun worshipers need more space

Elliot Tyler began a fight in 1971. It was a fight to save the beaches of Key Biscayne. He has spent the past 10 years directing a project that will restore 125 to 150 feet of beach that once existed along the shores of Key Biscayne. On may 19, 20 and 21, the fight will be decided. The first true hope for the project began on March 15, 1977, when a resolution was passed authorizing the county manager to execute an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which Dade County agreed to serve as local sponsor for the Key Biscayne Eastern Shore Beach Restoration Project.

On April 29,1980, the Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) applied for a permit from the state Department of Environmental Regulations (DER), that would authorize the 2.6 million dollar project to widen the beaches. DER requested a formal hearing because of concerns over the possibility of disruptive consequences to 40 acres of turtle grass that will be covered during the restoration.

Ransom-Everglades parents’ party

Parents’ Association president Gail Kimen entertains Ana Maria Alvarez, Raul Alvarez, trustee, and husband Thomas Kimen at a cocktail party for 300 parents of children attending Ransom-Everglades School. Key Biscayners Joan Capen, Edie Epstein and Lani Serafini helped with the party arrangements.