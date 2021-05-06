Only 60 days until 4th of July

It’s getting to be that time of year again, when rockets’ red glare and fireworks bombs bursting in air will light up the skies over Key Biscayne during the grand finale of the 37th annual Fourth of July extravaganza. The action kicks off with the parade at 11 a.m.. The theme is Abraham Lincoln and the motto, “Malice Toward None.” This year's committee is headed by Ed Yarnell chairman; Don Murray vice-chairman; Jane Yarnell treasurer, Dorothea Bailey secretary; and vice-president Ed Stone. The chairman of the Floats and Marching Bands is Michael Rice.

Grades 6-8 at KBCS

The Dade County School Board granted many Key Biscayne parents a long-awaited wish when they said “yes” to adding grades sixth through eighth to the Key Biscayne Elementary School. Planners have not decided if all three grades will be added for the 1998-99 school year or if they will be phased in individually over three years.

KBES will be the first public school in Dade County to have grades kindergarten through eighth. Using the Key as a pilot program for the K-8 configuration was brought before the board by Key Biscayne School Board representative Manty Sabates Morse.

Tarpon

Spring run of tarpon continues to be hot around Key Biscayne and Court Vernon proved it with this 105 lb. tarpon caught on 20-pound tackle, using live mullet for bait near Government Cut.

The fish was released.

Pankey Institute

Groundbreaking for The Pankey Institute building at 1 Crandon Boulevard has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m. At that time, the institute will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with alumni, faculty and friends from all over the world. The Pankey Institutes land purchase from the Matheson family was finalized on April 14.

Chris Murray a Miami-based architect has designed the three-story 23,000-square-foot building for the .69 acre site.The Pankey Institute offers a comprehensive learning experience for dentists and other dental professionals who want to provide their patients with the top quality, personalized care.

National Day of Prayer

The sanctuary of the Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today for anyone who would like to observe the National Day of Prayer. More than a million Americans will gather around the country today in common cause to pray on behalf of the nation. “Floridians from all walks and denominations will be praying for our nation, its leaders, local and state officials, law enforcement personnel and the family,” said Pam Olsen, the state coordinator for Florida.

Ivan Jones named 43rd commodore of the yacht club

The nautical life comes easy to Ivan Jones, who grew up boating and fishing on his family’s houseboat on the Mississippi River. After graduating from Baylor University in 1969 with a Ph.D. in psychology, Jones worked for consulting firms before joining Knight-Ridder Inc. in 1975.

Since 1995, he has been self-employed, providing executive recruiting, psychological testing and management consulting.

Jones met his wife Ria, in Miami soon after she emigrated from Holland. They were married at the yacht club and have two sons Mark 13, and Erick nine.

Students of the month named at St Agnes

Police return car to owner

It might be a law enforcement first, at least of the key: A man who stole a car, and the man he sold it to, drive together to the police station and return the vehicle.

Last week a key handyman stole a Dodge Shadow from his employer because of an alleged dispute over money.According to the police, the car’s owner was out of the country when the theft occurred. When she returned she called the police who ran a check and discovered it had already been sold. The handyman was contacted and the car was returned within 24 hours.

Police caution against leaving the title of the car inside the glove compartment, as was the case in this auto theft. No charges were filed.

Michelle Yehle’s celebrated a birthday with a group of friends recently.

More from the Yehle party

Police Report

- Someone put detergent into the water fountain at Grand Bay, causing it to foam over.

- Graffiti was found behind the Winn Dixie.

