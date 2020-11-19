Where is the parental oversight to help prevent youthful vandalism?

Dear Editor,

It is with great concern and upset to send this rant.

Early Sunday, Nov. 8, I set out for a beach walk only to be horrified by the sight of the beach park pavilion, with broken liquor bottles and trash everywhere -- which I chose to clean vs calling public works. The bad feeling was made a bit better as chance brought a polite, caring young man who also elected to help clean up the destruction.

Nov. 12, a walk to the beach included discovery that the water fountain attached to the ladies room wall was now broken off its wall mount.

Nov. 14, on a regular bike ride, I discovered nearly every up-lighting lamp for the Enid palm trees were recently broken apart. There were a couple broken before but now, near all lamps have been destroyed.

Discussion with our police department reveals challenges trying to prevent or chase down vandals, as our officers man the curfew checkpoint nightly. Of late, they are doing lots of follow up on stolen golf carts (and) a new surge with Covid!

One would guess these events are attached to youth with too much privilege and time not well spent. It is very disturbing to have to think about that for those so fortunate to call this lovely island home! Where are the parents and where is the gratitude?

Larry Wasserscheid