Where to enjoy safe Holiday Light displays this weekend

With the number of coronavirus cases surging on the island - over 1,100 cases as of Friday - and the CDC discouraging partaking in much of the traditional holiday activities, Key Biscayne families looking for ways to keep that holiday feeling alive have options closed by.

Here are some ideas.

Crandon Boulevard.

Start with a drive on Crandon Blvd. The Village’s tree was officially lighted Friday night and looks spectacular and ready for some family selfies – socially distanced of course.

Lights on the trees throughout Crandon Blvd. make for a festive drive, and with the Square and Galleria already decorated, there is definitely a holiday feel on the island.

Want more? You are in luck. Close to the island, you will find twinkling tree lights, sparkling animal shapes, outdoor performances and safe, drive-thru or walk-through holiday light shows

Bright Lights Miami.

Presented by the Virginia Beach Park Trust, the show promises a “Immersive Interactive Unique Experience of Lights / Lasers / Hyper-Realistic Sound & Music.”

Located at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, this is a Drive-thru / Drive-in Holiday lighting show for all ages, all while maintaining physical distance and staying completely safe!

CAR pods: Pods consist of barricades that will create a barrier between each vehicle. You are purchasing the entire Pod. No other patrons will be allowed in your pod. The sound will be broadcasted through 87.9 FM radio and over select speakers that are strategically placed throughout the entire course.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Zoo Lights 2020

Zoo Lights is an after-hours event at Zoo Miami with over one million bright and dazzling tree lights throughout the zoo!

The event includes a, brand new 26 foot tall LED holiday tree, animal appearances, Arts & crafts (limited space available), appearances by Santa until December 23

There is also an option for Snowman's River Boat Rides* ($3 per person), hot chocolate and cookies and Holiday Shopping at the Zoo Gift Shop.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Nights of Lights at Pinecrest Gardens

Sing along with carolers and stroll through a whimsical botanical landscape as Pinecrest Gardens transforms into a winter wonderland dotted by thousands of twinkling holiday lights that go up, through and around the whimsical botanical landscape.

Take a photo with Santa. Sing along with carolers. Eat yummy treats and enjoy magical stories by storytellers at Pinecrest Gardens’ Nights of Lights.

On select evenings, admission includes a holiday concert performance in the historic Banyan Bowl.

For tickets and more information, click here.