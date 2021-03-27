Which one to choose? Apple or Android

In today’s modern world of technology, we use our phones for everything. It is not merely a way to talk to someone else. We text, we shop, we even do our banking and some of us even trade stocks.

It is especially important we choose a phone ecosystem that will best serve us. We call it an ecosystem because, when you buy your Apple or Android phone, it becomes easy to buy other tech that works hand and hand with it. For example, a smartwatch or wireless earphones. Often it is their own branded items that work best.

Here are the differences between the two that can help you decide.

Both Apple and Android have their own stores that can be used to download and install apps. Android uses the Play store while Apple uses the Apple Store.

Both are included as apps on the device and both have a method of protection, but nothing is perfect. For example, the Play store checks that the apps are safe using Play Protect, which can also scan the phone for potential harmful items; Apple, meanwhile, will ask for your Apple ID before downloading an app.

Both systems have many phones to choose from. If you go with Apple you will have to buy the iPhone. Android has many brands from which to choose -- the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 through to other brands with a variety of different features.

If you do decide to go for Android, it might be wise to get a mobile antivirus protector.

Speaking of protection, a well-built case is a good idea to protect your device, whichever brand.

Both brands come in different sizes, from pocket-friendly to large easy-to-read screens.

Regardless of which one you choose there are a lot of apps available for each, and more coming all the time.

In a future column we will discuss which antivirus program to use on Macs and PCs. Meanwhile,

if you have any questions or have any suggestions on tech topics you’d like addressed, contact me at (305) 523-9203 or leo@leoquintana.com.

