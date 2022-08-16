While NHC monitors wave in Gulf, 2022 marks first time in 23 years with no named storms after July 3rd

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring a tropical wave located of the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The system is expected to move across Central America during the week.

The NHC says gradual development of the system is possible while it moves northwestward over the Gulf of Mexico.

Formation chances are low, 20 percent through the next five days.

The NHC is also monitoring three other tropical waves, including a second one in the Caribbean.

According to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, 2022 marks the first year since 1999 there have been no named storms between July 3 and Aug. 16.

In a Twitter post, Klotzbach, said that while 1999 started slow, it ended up being a hyperactive hurricane season.