White shark Unama'ki spotted south of Miami

One of the largest great white sharks ever tagged - Unama'ki –was gliding through the waters just south of Miami Thursday morning, shortly after pinging off Vero Beach.

Unama’ki, "pinged" at 5:46 a.m. off Key Largo Thursday, which means that its dorsal fin broke the surface of the water, sending a signal to a satellite, alerting researchers of its whereabouts

The 2,000 pound, 15-foot-long shark also pinged Sunday off Vero Beach, according to OCEARCH. The non-profit research organization tags sharks to keep track of their movement and activity.

Researchers hope Unama'ki will lead them to the site where she gives birth, exposing a new white shark nursery.

This is the second white shark that pings in Florida. In January, Islander News reported a Great White Shark named Ironbound pinged on the southern tip of Key Biscayne.