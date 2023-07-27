A day after President Joe Biden faced criticism from Republicans for claiming, “We ended cancer as we know it,” the World Health Organization (WHO) addressed its goals for children’s cancer.
The childhood cancer survival rate in low- and middle-income countries is less than 30%. The WHO and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, based in Memphis, Tennessee, want to increase that rate to at least 60% by 2030.
The organization’s top leader, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked on Wednesday about the five-year partnership with St. Jude, which committed $200 million to provide access to essential cancer medicine for children.
Within the next six months, WHO will deliver cancer medicine to six countries, with the goal of reaching 120,000 children by 2027, Ghebreyesus said. Additionally, the WHO published today an updated list of essential medicines for children. The list now has 361 medicines to treat illnesses such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, infectious diseases and cardiovascular conditions, Ghebreyesus said.
In Florida, childhood cancer diagnoses increased to over 1,000 new cases per year between 1981-2020, according to a 2023 study published in the medical science journal Cureus.
Ghebreyesus also emphasized the threat of extreme heat and hepatitis in his remarks on Wednesday. Even though tackling illnesses and health threats seems like a daunting task, the director-general highlighted the importance of HIV viral suppression to end AIDS as a public health threat in fewer than 10 years.
