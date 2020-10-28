The best way to save our island community from flooding and other effects of sea level rise is to defeat the current ill-conceived last minute ballot item asking for $100 million with few safeguards, no specifics and a lack of required process, then begin again with a well-designed and well thought out plus widely accepted proposal.

Rushed without building community support

No community-wide consensus has been built on how to stave off the negative effects of sea level rise because the GO Bond proposal was rushed to be placed on the presidential ballot believing more proponents of the bond would turn out then than in a special election to support what could be viewed as Key Biscayne’s own Green New Deal. The result of that approach was to damage the cohesive nature of our community and has cleaved our residents into YES and the NO camps resulting in deeply entrenched beliefs that will make it more difficult to move ahead in the future.

Follow Miami Beach’s path to their passage of GO bonds

Key Biscayne should have instead followed the successful example of how Miami Beach approached both sea level rise and their own GO Bond referendum. Miami Beach had over a year of meetings plus presented fully developed and priced out plans for each of the 56 projects being proposed to be funded by their GO Bond. Please visit the Miami Beach site

Now compare that to Key Biscayne having sent out an email blast on July 31, 2020 notifying residents of a series of meetings that will begin August 6, 2020 on the proposed GO Bond with no disclosure of any specific projects, cost estimates and no studies, plan or other work having been done in preparation. Even today the Key Biscayne GO Bond website has nothing on it except pictures.

All we have gotten afterwards is a nice 33 page brochure full of pictures, platitudes plus generic goals that could be applied to anywhere but don’t tie into any of the proposed projects. Contrast that with Miami Beach had disclosed plans and bids for their 56 planned projects that would receive GO Bond money.

Cost benefit analysis

Before spending public funds, a cost benefit analysis should be done based on how and how long it will take to be repaid the GO Bond. This approach should also be used to determine which project should be given priority just as in a commercial transaction. In doing so the effect on future property tax revenues which are tied to property values should be a prime consideration for the use of GO Bond money.

Protecting property values and thus our tax base

Key Biscayne’s declining property values and the erosion of our tax base will lead to a decreased flow of future tax revenues that should be of primary concern because this problem is here today, not decades in the future, and forms the basis for our villages ability to afford the debt service on the GO Bonds and the ability to pay for village services. This more directly affects our everyday lives than the concept of what may happen as the result of sea level rise some time down the road. If the village would invest 1/1000th of the proposed annual debt service burden of the GO Bonds on publicizing to the outside world what Key Biscayne has to offer then our property values may rise enough to afford to pay for the massive projects being proposed.

Special assessments vs. bond = condos vs. houses

If the residents of the condos are not concerned about the flooding of interior roads and the home owners whose only beach access are the village paths and parks resist using GO Bond funds for the beach in front of the condo buildings, there may not be agreement on how to prioritize GO Bond funded improvements. Additionally, some improvements should be paid for by special assessment to the property owner who directly benefits from that project such as undergrounding utilities and removing the old ugly poles and some that benefit the entire community, such as elevating main access roads and should be paid from GO Bond funds and some by both methods. It is those sorts of discussions that must take place in advance of the establishment of any payment mechanism because if no consensus is arrived at then the funds can’t be spent, so then what becomes of the money raised through the GO Bond?

Raising roadways

Many parts of Key Biscayne flood making roadways unusable for anything except kayaks in certain circumstances. Doing so is necessary from a safety perspective but how will that affect the homes they serve and property values? The law required every property hold the water that falls as rain on that property. The swains beside the roads are meant to take on the water that falls on the roadway surface which should not flow back onto the individual properties. The GO Bond proposal calls for the raising of roadways but how will that affect the private properties beside the roads? To see what this will look like one can take a 20-minute drive to both the Sunset Harbor area of South beach and West Avenue behind the Whole Foods and see our proposed future.

When a structure that was at street level is now three feet below the level of the pavement, what happens? It will certainly be flooded if that building is not one that is elevated and the value of that structure in my opinion will be negatively impacted as will the assessed value. That will effectively decrease tax revenues. So, spending so much money will cost us far more in lost taxes which means it may never yield a return to the village.

Undersea construction and projects outside the village

Since most of the GO Bond funds is slated to be spent building an estimated $64,440,000 series of projects outside of the boundaries of the village, including a $10,300,000 offshore undersea construction, one must question why take scarce funds supported by the tax base of a 12,000 person village and use it on federal government land separated by a state-owned beach from property on our island? This type of project should be done exclusively with federal funds plus state money because we are protecting state-owned beaches. If our island needs such a project, then the same threat will surely exist along the entire shoreline of South Florida. That would call for a unified project paid for by the federal government. Also, what happens if the state and county parks do not undertake an integrated effort with the villages? There are too many unanswered questions to raise money to undertake currently.

In addition, if the village does not have the money to keep our beach clear of seagrass, thus allowing our biggest attraction to become disgustingly soiled, what are we doing spending our money ($7,500,000) planting more seagrass? Remember, the GO Bond is supposed to be about protecting our property values that secure the bond in the event of sea level rise. This is far outside the scope of what has been presented.

Lack of specialized expertise of the decision makers

Since the council members are not hydrological engineers, infrastructure developers, bond councils and people possessing other specialized skills required to expertly evaluate specific projects and bond tranches, the council will most likely rely on the recommendations of staff and their consultants. I see this as dangerous because staff will always be for their own proposed projects and most likely seek out and hire consultants with a similar point of view. I feel an intermediate is needed before authorizing the spending $100 million in village funds. The current referendum that places total discretion for that spending in the hands of the council alone is foolhardy.

At the same time Key Biscayne has one of the most highly educated citizenry in the entire country with many people possessing the skills needed to properly evaluate specific spending proposals. I suggest the village create an approval and oversight committee composed of the residents whose money is being spent and who have the needed expertise to review and then recommend any project or financing undertaken before it is presented to council. The referendum item does not call for this and if given the power why would council members relinquish it?

How to best proceed forward

Reject the poorly thought out and presented proposed GO Bond plan then go through the same process Miami Beach did to craft a better one to protect our property from sea level rise when sufficient community support is achieved. Consider that sea level rise is occurring extremely slowly, and the Federal Reserve has indicated that they will keep interest rates low for some years to come.

So since we thankfully have the opportunity to do this right for the sake of our community go back to the drawing board and find a better way to achieve our shared goal of protecting our island community.