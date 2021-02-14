Princess Cruises has announced a new 2023 cruise that includes such destinations as Australia, Costa Rica, Thailand, Israel, Greece, Italy and Spain among others.

The Island Princess will depart from Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 5, 2023 for a 111-day itinerary and from Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2023 (for a 97-day voyage).

Tickets are now on sale starting at $19,199 per person. If you book before Aug. 31, 2021 you will receive early booking perks, such as free drinks, unlimited WiFi and gratuities.

The 111-day itinerary include a maiden port call to Gythion, Greece, known as the port for ancient Sparta, as well as overnight visits to Dubai and Venice.

For more information, click here.