Steve Williamson was named as Key Biscayne’s new Village Manager during a special meeting of the Village Council Thursday evening.

Williamson, owner of BEST Solutions Consulting Group in Miami, was previously Director of Capital Improvement for the City of Miami.

Williamson’s selection ended an almost six month recruitment and vetting process. Former manager Adrea Agha resigned late last year.

Vice Mayor Ed London was selected to negotiate Williamson’s employment contract. He will receive input from all council members and develop a resolution for the council’s vote in an upcoming meeting. Earlier in the meeting, Davey suggested the contract be for two years, but he later said he would include that contract recommendation in his comments to London.

Williamson beat out three other finalists.

He had received three first-place votes in an initial tally of council, with Brian Lynch and Chris Rose receiving two each. A tie-breaker vote between Lynch and Rose resulted in Lynch moving forward against Williamson. A second vote by council resulted in Williamson being named manager. The number of votes each of the finalists received was not released at the meeting.

KB Police Chief Charles Press served as interim manager after Agha’s resignation. His service was noted by several council members at the start and the end of the meeting.

“Thanks to Chief Press,” said Council Brett Moss as the meeting closed.

“Yes,” said Mayor Mike Davey. ”I’m excited that he’s going back to being chief.”