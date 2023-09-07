Hurricane Lee, which formed Wednesday, is expected to significantly strengthen as the environment around the storm looks ideal for rapid intensification, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

The NHS says Lee could reach its peak intensity on Friday or into the weekend, with expected speeds forecast to reach 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Lee was located 965 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving WNW at 13 miles per hour (mph) with sustained winds reaching 80 mph and higher gusts.

The NHC says large swells from Lee are likely to reach the islands of Puerto Rico, British and Virgin Islands, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the Lesser Antilles through the weekend.

According to the NHC, Lee’s track has taken a slight jog to the north during the night. A ridge to the north of the hurricane should steer the system west-northwestward with a reduction in forward speed likely and Lee is forecast to pass to the north of the northern Leeward Islands.

The NHC is also monitoring an area of low-pressure producing showers and thunderstorms near the Cabo Verde Islands which continues to show signs of organization and the NHC says conditions are conducive for additional development. The forecast is for a tropical depression is to form during by the weekend while the disturbance moves toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

The NHC says there is a 90 percent chance of the system developing. Should it become a names storm, it will be called Harold, the next name on the 2023 hurricane names list.