Winds of change coming for condo group as Gomez aims to be community ‘convener’

Armed with a promise to “look inward” and a priority list that prioritizes quality of life and condominium property values, Fausto Gomez is off and running as the new president of the Key Biscayne Condo President’s Council, an organization which has 34 of the island’s condo communities as members.

Gomez, a long time Key Biscayne resident, is no stranger to finding solutions to complex or politically charged situations. He was chief of staff for legendary City of Miami Mayor, Maurice Ferre, and has served as chief lobbyist to the Village of Key Biscayne for nearly a decade,

“The KBCPC is a unique organization. I believe we can be a “convener” for the village and its residents,” Gomez recently told Islander News, adding that his preference, and that of his leadership team, is to unite the community on issues and not “volcanize” them.

“Our issues are similar,” Gomez said, referring to single family and condo owners. “There should not be any deep divisions.”

Gomez applauded previous KBCPC President Tony Camejo for all he accomplished during his tenure, but it’s clear he comes to the presidency with a clear idea of what’s needed to “move the agenda forward” with an eye toward uniting the community.

He pledged an “inclusive decision making” leadership style with the senior leadership team VPs Diana Garmendia and Tony Camejo, along with Treasurer Richard Michaelson.

The council’s three top priorities, said Comez, are: property insurance, storm drains, and retrofitting condo parking areas for the “wave of the future” of electric cars.

The next order of business for Gomez and his team is to embark on what he calls a “listening tour,” visiting all 34 member boards and learning about their priorities and pressing issues.

The list is likely to be long, but Gomez is intent on applying whatever energy is needed to address all concerns. “If we work as one, instead of focusing on east-west division, we can improve quality of life, and property values, across the island,” he said.