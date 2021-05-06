In honor of May being National Blood Pressure Education and National Stroke Awareness Month, Winn-Dixie is once more showing its support of the American Heart Association through its “Life Is Why” fundraising campaign.

Contributions will be used to help protect the health of individuals and communities, especially those with increased risks impacted by COVID-19.

Now through May 18, Winn-Dixie customers can simply round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a contact-free donation in the amount of their choice at check out while grocery shopping.

Each cent raised through the three-week program will help save and improve the lives of individuals in their local communities through innovative research for new treatments, programs and services for survivors and their families, and to help more people lower their risk of heart disease and stroke.

“The health and well-being of our communities are our highest priorities, especially as the ongoing pandemic continues to impact our associates and customers where they work, shop and live each day,” said Elizabeth Thompson, EVP and Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, Winn Dixie’s parent company.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with the American Heart Association for National Blood Pressure Education and National Stroke Awareness Month to support and educate our customers on the importance of heart and brain health.

We encourage our customers to round up their grocery bills at checkout to help fund vital education, research and programs in their local communities and continue the fight against heart disease and stroke so they can experience more of life’s precious moments with their loved ones.”

Heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 and No. 5 killer of Americans, according to the American Heart Association. In fact, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 40 seconds in this country.