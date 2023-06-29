To celebrate the Fourth of July and honor military families Winn Dixie and its parent Southeastern Grocers company, has donated $750,000 for scholarships to families of fallen or disabled veterans.

The money, to benefit the nonprofit organization Folds of Honor was raised during the annual four-week donation program, in which Winn Dixie customers who rounded up their bills pitched in to help the effort.

SE Grocers has raised $7.5 million for Folds of Honor since 2018. The funds raised through the annual community donations have provided more than 1,500 educational scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled U.S. military service members.