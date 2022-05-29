Winn Dixie launches Folds of Honor campaign, providing scholarships to families of America’s fallen vets

Winn-Dixie has launched its fifth annual week community donation program champions Folds of Honor in its mission to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

The Folds of Honor campaign lasts six-week community through July 5.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Winn-Dixie has pledged $100,000 to Folds of Honor to commence the giving tour and elevate the families of American heroes.

Since 2018, SEG has raised more than $5.5 million for Folds of Honor resulting in over 1,100 educational scholarships to the children and spouses of United States military members impacted by their loved one’s call to duty.

Island residents can join the effort by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out.

Monies donated during the Folds of Honor campaign will help to provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. For more information, click here.