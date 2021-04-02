Winn Dixie pairs up with IPads for Soldiers on bag fundraiser campaign

“Ipads for Soldiers,” a Key Biscayne based nonprofit, has been selected as a partner with the WInn-Dixie "Community Bag Program" for the month of April.

This means that for every re-usable, eco-friendly and artistic bag someone purchases for $2.50 at the local KB Winn Dixie, “iPads for Soldiers” will receive $1.

The money will help purchase more iPads for US troops.

“We are excited to be able to help both the troops and our environment, and we hoped that you could help spread the news for islanders to look out for the display in Winn Dixie and purchase the bags,” said Amy Zambrano, with the Non-profile organization. The mission of iPads For Soldiers is to purchase and donate iPads to US soldiers serving in Afghanistan and those wounded stateside in military hospitals.

Learn more at iPadsForSoldiers.org