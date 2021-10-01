While Hurricane Sam is expected to pass well east of Bermuda, effects from the storm have caused the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to issue a Tropical Storm warning for Bermuda.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Sam was located about 435 miles SSE of Bermuda and the NHC said tropical storm conditions will be felt in Bermuda Friday night into Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are 150 mph and Sam is moving NNW at 17 mph.

While some weakening is forecast in the next couple of days, Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday night.

The NHC says “life-threatening” surf and rip current conditions from Sam will impact the Greater Antilles, including Puerto Rico, Friday and Saturday, and swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas Friday afternoon and reach the US east coast and Atlantic Canada this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor is moving NW at 15 mph and as of 5 a.m. Friday, was located WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands with 60 mph maximum sustained winds.

The NHC says it expects Victor to turn west-northwest and northwest on Friday and some slight strengthening will be possible through Friday night, followed by a slow weakening over the weekend.

