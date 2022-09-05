With deadline approaching, here is how to renew your Rickenbacker Causeway annual pass

Key Biscayne residents and commuters need to renew their annual Rickenbacker Causeway passes by September 30.

Regardless of when they are purchased, annual plans are valid from October 1 to September 30, and they can only be purchased through the Miami-Dade Causeways website.

Both the Resident and Commuter Plans are available for two-axle non-commercial vehicles only, and all annual plans require a valid SunPass.

The Rickenbacker Causeway Resident Plan costs $24 per vehicle. To obtain a Plan, applicants must have:

1. A copy of current driver's license showing a Key Biscayne residential address.

2. Current vehicle registration. Vehicle must be registered to the account holder and reflect a Key Biscayne residential address.

3. Proof of residency. Applicants must present one of the following: property tax bill, current utility bill (FPL or Water), or cable bill. Whichever is used it must reflect the same residential address as the driver's license

The Rickenbacker Causeway Commuter Plan costs $60 per vehicle. To obtain a Plan, applicants must have:

1. Copy of current vehicle registration. Registration must be under the applicant's name.

2. Proof of employment, one of the following is accepted: copy of a pay stub reflecting a Key Biscayne business address, or a company letter along with a pay stub (if Key Biscayne address is not reflected in the pay stub).

3. Or, if relevant, proof of school enrollment – current academic schedule with student ID.

To update or purchase an annual pass, click here.

For questions regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway annual plans, call (305) 854-2468 from 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email mdctollsinfo@miamidade.gov.