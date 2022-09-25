The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.

As of 5 a.m. Ian - located 345 miles SSW of Grand Cayman - was producing 50 mph winds while moving WNW at 12 mph.

The NHC expects Ian to begin rapidly strengthening starting Sunday afternoon and become a major hurricane by the time it reaches western Cuba Monday or Monday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Any impact from Ian on South Florida will be between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday and while hurricane conditions will remain west, Miami could experience tropical storm winds, but the main impact could be flooding from the 3 to 6 inches of rain Ian is forecast to dump over South Florida.

