Woman gets 30-year sentence in brutal murder of Vanessa Guillen, subject of documentary coproduced by island resident

David Adams called this week's 30-year sentencing of Cecily Aguilar in connection with the brutal killing of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, in 2022 "a bit of a closure" for the family.

But he wishes it had a happier ending.

"That's the maximum sentence," Adams said. "But this is a woman who helped her boyfriend dismember the body. They cut it up, burned it and buried it in a shallow grave by the river near the base. Vanessa went missing April 20 and wasn't found (by the Army) until June 30. She was bludgeoned to death."

The veteran Key Biscayne-based journalist had co-produced the award-winning documentary, #IAmVanessaGuillen: A Latina soldier fights to change the system that silenced her, along with director Andrea Patiño Contreras, while working for Univision News.

That story was featured in an Islander News report earlier this summer.

"There are no winners in this story," said Analuisa Tapia, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) leader who organized community protest vigils outside the base every Friday for weeks while the Army remained silent on Vanessa's disappearance.

"What we have been seeking isn't vengeance, but justice, so that this never happens again, like what Vanessa went through," she said. "She was a victim multiple times because the Army did not protect her or listen to her family's pleas for help when Vanessa went missing."

Aguilar, 25, a civilian who was tried and sentenced in federal court in Waco, Texas, was the apparent girlfriend of Army Spec. Aaron Robinson, who reportedly committed suicide as Army police approached to arrest him.

"The whole thing was a very perverted sexual thing," Adams said. "There were some really graphic details (at the trial)."

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza called Aguilar’s actions "indefensible."

Adams' documentary, which was honored twice at the 27th annual Webby Awards in New York, and once at the prestigious Gracie Awards in Los Angeles, contained interviews from service members in uniform on the base itself.

But the focus was on another soldier, Karina Lopez, who was assigned to a different platoon there and decided to stand up for her and others' rights by coining the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillén, which quickly went viral. Lopez had survived a sexual assault two years earlier on the same base.

The tragic story of Vanessa Guillén, who was just 20 years old when she was killed, has resulted in several changes in military procedures. The Vanessa Guillén Act, which clarifies definitions of sexual harassment and assault, instills an independent panel (rather than just a unit commander) to assist in the prosecution of those cases, and offers protection from retaliation to those accusers.

In addition, and perhaps by some coincidence, legendary Fort Hood was renamed in May to Fort Cavazos, honoring Gen. Richard Cavazos, a Texas-born Mexican American who was the Army's first Hispanic four-star general. Fort Hood originally was named for a Confederate general, but the Army post also has long been plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents.

In November, Aguilar had pleaded guilty to one count of being an accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. She is the only person charged in Vanessa's murder.

Netflix also did a documentary on the Vanessa Guillén story, much of it focusing on the legal ramifications, and the fight for justice and change by her family.

"Nothing will ever replace the pain and loss the Guillén family has suffered by Vanessa's tragic murder," says Domingo Garcia, LULAC's National President. "What this sentence represents is a victory of our community standing together and seeing this process through to its end."

Tapia agreed.

"Perhaps now, we can begin to let Vanessa rest in peace and (realize) that her death has brought us to a better place for others," she said.

To see the documentary #IAmVanessaGuillen: A Latina soldier fights to change the system that silenced her, click here.

For more on Vanessa Guillen, click here.