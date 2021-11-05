26-year-old Brazilian winning singer Mendonça dies in plane crash

Latin Grammy winner Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular singers, died Friday in an airplane crash.

She was 26.

According to an NPR report, Mendonça was on her way to a concert when her plane crashed between Mendonça's hometown Goiania and Caratinga, north of Rio de Janeiro.

Mendonça performed sertanejo – country music – and her songs often tackled feminist issues and female empowerment.

The singer’s press office confirmed her death and said four other passengers on the flight also died.

Many Brazilians took to social media to express sorrow, including Brazil soccer star Neymar, a friend of Mendonça’s.

“I refuse to believe, I just refuse,” Naymar posted on Twitter.

