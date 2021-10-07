A 2,700-year-old “luxury” toilet found in Jerusalem

One of the dictionary definitions of luxury is “the state of great comfort and extravagant living.” An item discovered during archaeological excavations of a former royal mansion in Jerusalem is helping define luxurious living 2,700 years ago.

In a Wednesday press release, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), said a private toilet cubicle, dating back to the end of the 7th century BCE,

was unearthed in the remains of a mansion which overlooks the City of David archaeological site and the Temple Mount.

According to a CNN report, the toilet was hewn from stone, the bathroom is a rectangular cabin with a carved toilet that stood over a deep septic tank.

"The toilet, made of limestone, is designed for comfortable sitting, with a hole in the center," the IAA press released said.

