Biles to seek Olympic Gold on balance beam final after withdrawing from previous events

After a tumultuous week that saw her withdraw from three Tokyo Olympics individual events and the team finals, six times medalist Simone Biles has decided to compete on the balance beam event on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, USA Gymnastics confirmed that she will join Tokyo gold medalist Sunisa Lee in the balance beam competition. “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow.”

“Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

Tuesday’s appearance is likely to be Biles’ last in the summer Olympics. She will be 27 when the 2024 games are held in Paris.

