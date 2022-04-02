Could Russia's war in Ukraine signal the end of globalization

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades,” Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, said in a letter sent stockholders last week.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset management firm, with more than $10 trillion in assets.

The war in Ukraine has not only created a humanitarian crisis— not just the loss of lives and destruction of entire communities - but the return of war in Europe.

As CNN reported, Fink says the Ukraine war will negatively impact globalization driven by economic sanctions that have resulted in Russia’s isolation from the global marketplace. He adds that the war will cause further breakdown of the global supply chains, as has the global pandemic, which will “prompt companies and governments worldwide to reevaluate their dependencies and reanalyze their manufacturing and assembly footprints.”

The sanctions imposed on Russia have disrupted international export markets, and skyrocketed the price, resulting in “energy security” now becoming a “top global priority,” according to Fisk,

“Longer-term, I believe that recent events will actually accelerate the shift toward greener sources of energy in many parts of the world,” says Fink, which could lead companies to rely more on domestic “onshore or nearshore” instead of less reliable long-distance supply chains.

