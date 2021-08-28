Cuba to allow use of bitcoins, Central Bank will set rules for digital currency

In a historic move for the communist island, the Cuban government this week announced resolution 215, published in the Official Gazette, says the nation’s central bank will set new rules for dealing with digital currencies.

The United States embargo has turned Cuba into a “pariah” in the global economy. Cuba's decision to adopt decentralized virtual cash could help the country to circumvent the U.S. sanctions, CNBC reported.

"This is a conservative government still set in traditional Marxist ways. In fact, the communist Cuban central bank was founded by Che Guevara. The fact that they are cautiously regulating shows they are interested in what it can bring them," said Boaz Sobrado, a London-based fintech data analyst.

Experts say the desperate need of cash which in part, has prompted the rise in crypto adoption in Cuba.

Mrinalini Tankha, a professor of anthropology at Portland State University said the growing the growing crypto community, the rise of the internet in Cuba, as well as the fact that there are so many more people who have smartphones and 3G connectivity, for people turning to cryptocurrency."

According to the CNBC report, the use case for crypto in Cuba transcends the cross-border transfer of money.

"It opens up a whole new economy for Cubans to participate in," Tankha said.

